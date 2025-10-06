Samsung schedules Galaxy M17 5G India launch for October 10: What to expect

Samsung has announced that it will be launching the Galaxy M17 5G smartphone in India on October 10. The company has said that the Galaxy M17 5G smartphone will come with a 50MP triple-camera setup and will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. While confirming several other specifications, Samsung revealed that the Galaxy M17 5G will be available in two colourways - Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: What to expect

According to Samsung , the Galaxy M17 5G smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor. The primary camera will boast Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which the company said will reduce motion blur and shaky videos. Meanwhile, the smartphone will offer AI enhancements that will optimise exposure, colour.

The Galaxy M17 5G will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Samsung also said that the smartphone will boast a sleek 7.5mm side profile and will come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. ALSO READ: OpenAI, Jony Ive's maiden AI device project hits technology hurdles: Report Samsung also said that it will offer native AI out of the box which is the first for the series. This includes Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search and access to features like Gemini Live. ALSO READ: Landscapes to social media posts, Gemini Nano Banana adds new aspect ratios While the company is yet to confirm the processor which will power the smartphone, FoneArena reports that it will likely feature Samsung’s own Exynos 1330 chip. For reference, its predecessor, the Galaxy M16 5G, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. The Galaxy M17 could also feature a similar 5,000mAh battery.