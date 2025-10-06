Instagram's Map feature debuts in India: What is it, how it works, and more

Instagram has rolled out its Map feature in India, giving users a new way to connect with friends and discover local posts, reels, and stories. With this update, users can choose to share their last active location with selected friends while also browsing an interactive map view of location-tagged content. Location sharing can be turned off at any time. First unveiled in August, the feature is now expanding to Indian users.

Instagram Map feature: Details

The Map allows users to view posts, reels, and stories from friends and creators tagged at specific places. It can be used to check out nearby cafes, track travel updates from friends, or explore trending locations across a city.

In its blog post, Instagram noted: “No matter how you use the map, you and your friends have a new, lightweight way to connect with each other.” Location indicators ALSO READ: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 will launch on October 16, says OnePlus India To make location-sharing status clearer, Instagram has introduced a persistent indicator at the top of the Map, displaying whether a user’s location is active or if device location services are turned off. Users will also see a reminder below their profile photo in the Notes tray if location sharing has been disabled. Location tagging vs location sharing

Instagram is also addressing confusion between tagging locations and sharing live locations. Previously, some users assumed that tagging a post meant their live location was visible. To clarify, Instagram has removed profile photos from tagged content within the Map view and added a reminder that tagged content does not represent live location sharing. ALSO READ: Call of Duty Black Ops 7 open beta live: New modes, maps, levels unlocked Additionally, when a user tags a location in a story, reel, or post, Instagram will now show a preview of how it will look on the Map, offering greater control over how location tags are displayed.