WhatsApp rolls out on-device 'Message Translations' feature on iOS: Report

Users can translate messages in individual chats, group conversations, and channels by selecting a message and tapping “Translate” from the context menu. The translated text appears immediately below the original message, which helps maintain the chat’s flow and context. This design is supposed to make it easier to follow multilingual discussions without switching apps or losing track of messages, enhancing communication across different languages.

Once the appropriate language pack is downloaded, WhatsApp automatically detects the message language. Users can manually choose the source and target languages if the detection is inaccurate. The translation happens entirely on-device and offline, meaning the feature still works even in Airplane Mode.

As per the report, WhatsApp for iOS uses Apple’s translation APIs instead of an in-house engine. This integration ensures that translations are handled securely by the system itself. Since the process runs on-device, message data never leaves the phone, assuring full privacy. The built-in translation capability makes understanding and replying to multilingual messages quicker.

Supported languages

The available languages depend on the iOS version installed on the device. In the latest iOS version, the supported languages currently include

Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin, Simplified)

Chinese (Mandarin, Traditional)

Dutch

English (UK)

English (US)

French

German

Hindi

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Spanish

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Vietnamese

In comparison, the platform supports six languages on Android – English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. However, WhatsApp has said it will be adding support for more languages in the coming months as the feature expands globally.