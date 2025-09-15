OPPO F31 series launching today at 12 pm: Specs to variants, what to expect

OPPO F31 series: Details

OPPO said that every F31 model will be available in multiple finishes and sizes, weighing between 187g and 204g and measuring 7.7–7.96mm in thickness. The Pro Plus variant will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, while the F31 Pro and standard F31 will include 6.57-inch AMOLED displays, all with screen-to-body ratios above 93 per cent. Buyers will get a wide colour palette to choose from, including Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, Festival Pink, Desert Gold, Space Grey, Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red.

The series will bring a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, along with reverse and bypass charging options. According to OPPO, the battery is engineered for longevity, using self-repairing electrolyte tech that allows up to 1,830 charge cycles while retaining about 80 per cent of capacity after five years.