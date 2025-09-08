Monday, September 08, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OPPO F31 series to be launched on September 15: Check specs, features, more

OPPO F31 series to be launched on September 15: Check specs, features, more

Set to debut on September 15, Oppo's F31 lineup promises rugged durability with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, AMOLED screens, and a 7000mAh battery with 80W charging support

Oppo F31 series specs

Oppo F31 series

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has unveiled the F31 series in India, scheduling it for launch on September 15, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the series. According to the announcement, it appears that the F31 lineup will comprise three models – Oppo F31, F31 Pro and F31 Pro Plus. According to the company, this lineup brings rugged durability and premium design together, making it capable enough to withstand India’s toughest conditions.
 
The series also brings a multi-layer “Airbag” design that protects the camera, speakers, battery, and vibration motors by shielding them with foam and silicone pads, acting as miniature shock absorbers.
 

Oppo F31 series: Details

Oppo has highlighted the durability of the F31 series through multiple protection standards. The smartphones carry triple IP ratings — IP66 for dust and water resistance, IP68 for submersion up to 1.5 metres, and IP69 for protection against high-pressure jets. Oppo says the devices have also been tested against eighteen types of liquids, including coffee, juice, and soapy water. Additional features such as water-sealed microphones, reinforced SIM trays, and a speaker drainage system are included to maintain performance after liquid exposure.

For drop protection, according to the company, the F31 series incorporates a 360-degree Armour Body, tested against seven MIL-STD-810H standards. This includes resistance to extreme temperatures, dust, sand, and shock. The phones are claimed to survive drops from up to 1.8 metres, with added safeguards like internal shock-absorbing pads, foam protection around key components, reinforced corners, and raised camera housing. The frame uses aerospace-grade aluminium alloy, while the front is protected by AGC DT-Star D Plus glass.
All models of the F31 lineup will come in different finishes and weight profiles, ranging between 187g and 204g, with thicknesses around 7.7–7.96mm. The Pro Plus model features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, while the F31 Pro and base F31 offer 6.57-inch AMOLED panels with screen-to-body ratios above 93 per cent. Colour options vary across the models, including Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, Festival Pink, Desert Gold, Space Grey, Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red.
 
On the battery front, the entire series carries a 7000mAh unit with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, reverse charging, and bypass charging. Oppo says the battery is designed for long-term use, with self-repairing electrolyte technology that enables up to 1,830 charge cycles while retaining around 80 per cent of its capacity over five years. Further details about the series might be revealed as the launch date nears.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

