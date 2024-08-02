OnePlus Nord 4 goes on open sale in India: Check price, offers, and specs
OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 and boasts a suite of AI features for media editing, audio transcriptions, text generation, and text summarisationPrakruti Mishra New Delhi
OnePlus Nord 4 is now available on open sale in India. Launched in July, the midrange smartphone from the Chinese brand boasts an aluminium unibody design, reminiscent of the OnePlus 3 series. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM. The OnePlus Nord 4 features media editing tools such as “AI Best Face”, “AI Eraser”, and more. Apart from media editing features both the OnePlus Nord 4 and the Pad 2 will feature productivity-related AI features such as AI Speak, AI summarise, AI Writer, and more.
OnePlus Nord 4: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 29,999
- 8GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 32,999
- 12GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 35,999
- Colours: Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, Oasis Green
OnePlus Nord 4: Offers
OnePlus is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus Nord 4 (8GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM+256GB variants) and a discount of Rs 2,000 on 8GB+ 128GB variant. These are instant bank discounts from ICICI Bank and OneCard. Additionally, customers can avail no-interest equated monthly instalment option, up to 6 months, from select bank cards. For students, an additional discount of Rs 600 is being offered. Red Cable Club members can avail a free screen protection plan.
OnePlus Nord 4 is available for purchase online on the official website of OnePlus India, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience stores and e-commerce platform Amazon. The smartphone is also available at Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronic and other offline partner stores.
OnePlus Nord 4: Specifications
- Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2772 x 1240 resolution, Ultra HDR support
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
- RAM: 8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5x)
- Storage: 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 256GB (UFS 4.0)
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYTIA) with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5,500mAh
- Charging: 100W wired
- OS: Android 14
- Weight: 199.5
- Thickness: 7.99mm