OnePlus Nord 4 goes on open sale in India: Check price, offers, and specs

OnePlus Nord 4 is now available on open sale in India. Launched in July, the midrange smartphone from the Chinese brand boasts an aluminium unibody design, reminiscent of the OnePlus 3 series. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM. The OnePlus Nord 4 features media editing tools such as “AI Best Face”, “AI Eraser”, and more. Apart from media editing features both the OnePlus Nord 4 and the Pad 2 will feature productivity-related AI features such as AI Speak, AI summarise, AI Writer, and more.

OnePlus Nord 4: Price and variants

8GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 32,999

12GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 35,999

Colours: Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, Oasis Green

OnePlus Nord 4: Offers

OnePlus is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus Nord 4 (8GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM+256GB variants) and a discount of Rs 2,000 on 8GB+ 128GB variant. These are instant bank discounts from ICICI Bank and OneCard. Additionally, customers can avail no-interest equated monthly instalment option, up to 6 months, from select bank cards. For students, an additional discount of Rs 600 is being offered. Red Cable Club members can avail a free screen protection plan.

OnePlus Nord 4 is available for purchase online on the official website of OnePlus India, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience stores and e-commerce platform Amazon. The smartphone is also available at Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronic and other offline partner stores.

OnePlus Nord 4: Specifications