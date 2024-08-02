OnePlus Open Apex Edition in Crimson Shadow colour launching on August 7

OnePlus to debut OnePlus Open Apex Edition in new Crimson Shadow colourway on August 7, announced the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. Launched in 2023, the OnePlus Open is a foldable smartphone based on Android and powered by OxygenOS. The smartphone is set to get new features together with the new colour variant to be up to speed with other foldable devices in 2024.

According to the company, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will raise the bar with enhanced storage, AI image editing features, and innovative security features, “further establishing its leadership in foldable smartphone technology in 2024.” OnePlus said the Open’s Apex Edition is more than just an update; “it is a clear affirmation of OnePlus’ competitive edge in the foldable space – a testament to the brand’s relentless commitment to driving state of the art technology in 2024 and beyond.”

About the upcoming colourway, OnePlus said the Open Apex Edition pays homage to the iconic “Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition”, blending premium vegan leather with a “captivating design that exudes timelessness.” The vegan leather back cover showcases a diamond-like pattern, complemented by vibrant orange accents on the alert slider, said OnePlus.

OnePlus Open: Details

The foldable device measures 5.9mm at its thinnest side and weighs 239g. It is a book-shaped foldable, similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, with a main flexible display that bends inwards and a secondary display on the cover. The main bendable display is a 7.82-inch 2K AMOLED unit of variable refresh rate, which ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz (LTPO 3.0). The display on the cover measures 6.31-inch. It is also a 2K AMOLED display of variable refresh rate – 10Hz - 120Hz. Both the displays have 10-bit colour depth and support 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, the OnePlus Open is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration. It boots Android 13 operating system-based OxygenOS 13.2 interface loaded with tools and features specifically in tune with foldable form factor. These features include a desktop-like taskbar on the main display with a recent folder for quick access to photos, saved images, and more. Besides, there is Open Canvas feature for multi-window split on the main display. A 4,805 mAh battery, supported by 67W fast wired charger, powers the OnePlus Open.

As for the camera system, the OnePlus Open has a total of five cameras – three on the rear, one on the main display, and one on the cover display. The camera system on the rear encompasses a 48-megapixel main camera sensor (Sony Lytia-808) with optical image stabilisation, a 64MP 3x telephoto with autofocus and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus. The camera on the main display is a 20MP sensor, and 32MP camera sensor on the cover display. The camera system is co-engineered with Hasselblad. The OnePlus Open boasts 4K 30fps videos in Dolby Vision.

Other notable features include alert slider, Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, X-axis vibration motor, and USB-C 3.1 interface for charging, audio out, and data transfer.