Home / Technology / Tech News / Oppo, OnePlus partner with Google to bring Gemini Ultra AI to smartphones

Oppo, OnePlus partner with Google to bring Gemini Ultra AI to smartphones

Gemini Ultra-powered AI tools will roll out on Oppo and OnePlus devices by the end of 2024

Google Cloud Next 2024
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese smartphone brands, Oppo and OnePlus have announced they will soon integrate Google’s most powerful Gemini 1.0 Ultra artificial intelligence (AI) model into their devices. The companies have confirmed that features based on the Gemini Ultra model will start to roll out on their smartphones later this year.

At the Google Cloud Next 2024 event, General Manager of AI Product for Oppo and OnePlus, Nicole Zhang, revealed that both smartphone brands had already rolled out multiple generative AI features to customers in China.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“By collaborating with Google to integrate both Gemini and Google Cloud AI into smartphones, and by forming alliances with other industry pioneers for a variety of AI experiences, we are thrilled to ambitiously broaden the scope of mobile AI innovations,” he added.

OnePlus recently announced its “AI Eraser”, an image-editing feature allowing users to remove unwanted elements from images. The feature has already started rolling out in India to select devices, including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4. The company, however, clarified that this feature was powered by its proprietary large language model.

Upcoming Gemini Ultra powered AI features on Oppo and OnePlus devices

Beyond the AI Eraser tool, Oppo and OnePlus have confirmed that they are working with Google to incorporate AI tools and other Cloud AI products into their upcoming releases. Some of the features include a tool for summarising news articles, audio summarisation, AI-powered social media content generator and more.

Features like AI summariser, AI GC remover and an indigenously developed Breeno Touch feature, which scans the screen content and suggests related services based on the user’s search are available on OnePlus devices in China. With the company now announcing a partnership with Google, it appears OnePlus will offer similar services powered by the Gemini 1.0 Ultra model for users globally.

Also Read

Google Bard is now Gemini: Know about AI assistant and its Android, iOS app

Gemini 1.0: What's new with Google's latest AI model and how it works

OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

OPPO F25 Pro 5G with AI features, IP65 protection launched: Details here

Xiaomi 14 Ultra goes on sale in India: Know price, specs, offers and more

Google to make Pixel AI image editor free in Google Photos: Details here

Meta unveils next-gen custom AI chip to power its apps and services

Apple warns users in India, 91 other nations of 'mercenary spyware' attack

GenAI new, balance must be struck between innovation, regulation: Vaishnaw

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OnePlusOppo smartphoneGoogle's AIartifical intelligenceTechnology

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story