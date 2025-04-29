OPPO Reno 14 series could feature OnePlus-inspired design: What to expect

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is reportedly gearing up to launch its Reno 14 series in its home country soon. The next-generation Reno smartphones have reportedly surfaced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, offering a first look at one of the upcoming devices. The Reno 14 series is expected to feature a slim and lightweight design with a flat metal frame.

While OPPO has yet to confirm official launch details, the Reno 14 series is likely to debut in the Indian market after its initial launch in China.

OPPO Reno 14: What to expect

According to a report by Gadgets 360, images of the OPPO Reno 14 have appeared on Weibo, revealing the back and side profile of the smartphone. The images show a rectangular camera module with vertically aligned lenses on the left. The third sensor is housed in a pill-shaped cutout next to the main two lenses — a layout that closely resembles the recently launched OnePlus 13T.

The images also indicate a flat-style metal frame and a back panel that appears to feature a matte or frosted glass finish.

The OPPO Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are expected to sport 6.58-inch and 6.83-inch flat OLED displays, respectively, both of 1.5K resolution. The smartphones are likely to be powered by batteries of at least 6,000 mAh capacity. Additionally, OPPO is expected to replace the alert slider with a new button, similar to the one seen on the OPPO X8 Ultra. Called the “Qube key”, this button would support customisable actions, similar to action key on the OnePlus 13T.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro: Expected specifications