Google mulls Gemini AI for kids under 13 with parental controls: Details

Google is preparing to roll out access to its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Gemini for children under 13 who are supervised through Family Link. According to a 9To5Google report, an email sent to parents stated that these kids will soon be able to use Gemini through Android, iOS, and the web, with the option to set it as their default assistant on Android devices.

ALSO READ | Google Gemini gets Veo 2 integration: How to generate videos on mobile app The assistant is being promoted as a helpful tool for schoolwork, answering questions, and creating stories. However, Google is setting clear expectations. 9To5Google reported that Google reminds parents that "Gemini can make mistakes", and urges them to guide their kids in evaluating its responses critically.

The email reportedly read, "Remind [your child] that Gemini isn’t human. Even though it sometimes talks like one, it can’t think for itself or feel emotions." Parents were also encouraged in the mail to help kids double-check information, avoid sharing personal details, and understand that filters aren’t foolproof, meaning that some inappropriate content might still slip through.

While Google Assistant Parental Controls will continue to apply to devices at home, they won’t extend to Gemini overall. Parents can manage or disable access to Gemini via the Family Link app or website, where “Gemini” will now show up under the Controls tab next to services like YouTube and Google Search. Google also notes that it will alert parents when "[your child] accesses Gemini for the first time."

In other news, Google has announced that Gemini will be expanded to other platforms like Wear OS, Android Auto, and more this year. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai during 2025’s Q1 earnings call said, “We’re upgrading Google Assistant on mobile devices to Gemini, and later this year we’ll upgrade tablets, cars, and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches.”