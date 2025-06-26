Gemini Live adds Google app integration and caption support on Android, iOS

Google has hinted that more app integrations across its ecosystem are planned for future updates, expanding Gemini Live’s capabilities beyond standard AI chat functions.

The update makes Gemini Live a more capable productivity tool. When using these integrated features, visual indicators will appear in the interface such as a small chip with an app icon (for Keep, Calendar, Tasks, or Maps) at the bottom of the screen. Confirmation messages like “Note created” along with an undo option will also be displayed.

Captions feature on Android and iOS

Alongside the new integrations, Google is rolling out caption support for Gemini Live on both Android and iOS devices. During a Live session, a new rectangular captions button will appear in the top-right corner. When enabled, it opens a floating box that displays real-time transcripts of Gemini's responses.

While user voice inputs are not shown live, a complete transcript of the session is available once the conversation ends. Captions appear near the centre of the screen in audio mode and at the top during video streaming, although they cannot be resized or moved.