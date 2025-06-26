Home / Technology / Tech News / Gemini Live adds Google app integration and caption support on Android, iOS

Gemini Live adds Google app integration and caption support on Android, iOS

Gemini Live now integrates with Google Keep, Calendar, Tasks, and Maps, and supports live captions on Android and iOS. Users can trigger notes and reminders using voice or camera input

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:24 PM IST
Google has expanded the functionality of Gemini Live, its real-time AI assistant, by integrating it with more Google services including Keep, Calendar, Tasks, and Maps. According to a report by 9To5Google, users can now instruct Gemini Live to create Calendar events, add reminders to Tasks, and generate notes in Google Keep using both voice and camera inputs.
 
Previewed earlier at Google I/O 2025, the rollout enables Gemini Live to take actionable steps beyond simple conversations. For instance, users can show Gemini Live a handwritten shopping list or a poster with a date, and it will automatically extract key details and create reminders or notes accordingly.

Google app integration with Gemini Live

The update makes Gemini Live a more capable productivity tool. When using these integrated features, visual indicators will appear in the interface such as a small chip with an app icon (for Keep, Calendar, Tasks, or Maps) at the bottom of the screen. Confirmation messages like “Note created” along with an undo option will also be displayed.
 
Google has hinted that more app integrations across its ecosystem are planned for future updates, expanding Gemini Live’s capabilities beyond standard AI chat functions.  ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3 may offer bigger battery, faster charging: What to expect

Captions feature on Android and iOS

Alongside the new integrations, Google is rolling out caption support for Gemini Live on both Android and iOS devices. During a Live session, a new rectangular captions button will appear in the top-right corner. When enabled, it opens a floating box that displays real-time transcripts of Gemini's responses.
 
While user voice inputs are not shown live, a complete transcript of the session is available once the conversation ends. Captions appear near the centre of the screen in audio mode and at the top during video streaming, although they cannot be resized or moved.
 
Some Android users have already started receiving the update, with broader rollout expected in the coming week.
 

How to access caption preferences in Gemini Live (Android):

  • Open the Gemini app
  • Tap the Settings menu
  • Scroll down to “Caption preferences” (located below “Interrupt Live responses”)
  • Tap to access your device’s system settings for customisation
   

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gemini AIGoogle's AIGoogle Maps

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

