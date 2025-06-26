Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV launched with PS5-focused features: Price, specs

Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV launched with PS5-focused features: Price, specs

Sony Bravia 5 TV series comprises four sizes, 85-inch available for Rs 417,990, 75-inch available for Rs 284,990, 65-inch to be made available for Rs 173,840, and 55-inch available for Rs 137,740

Sony Bravia 5

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony has expanded the Bravia TV lineup in India with the launch of the new Bravia 5. According to Sony, Bravia 5 offers an immersive viewing experience like never before. Launched in four different sizes, the Bravia 5 has been claimed to be powered by Sony’s most advanced visual and audio technologies, including Advanced AI processor XR, Acoustic multi-audio feature, and Voice Zoom 3. 

Sony Bravia 5 series: Price and availability

  • Sony Bravia 5 K-85XR55A: Rs 649,900
  • Sony Bravia 5 K-75XR55A: Rs 399,900
  • Sony Bravia 5 K-65XR55A: Not disclosed
  • Sony Bravia 5 K-55XR55A: Rs 199,900
The above are maximum retail selling prices. All four screen models are offered at best buy prices as listed below:
 
  • Sony Bravia 5 K-85XR55A: Rs 417,990
  • Sony Bravia 5 K-75XR55A: Rs 284,990
  • Sony Bravia 5 K-65XR55A: Rs 173,840
  • Sony Bravia 5 K-55XR55A: Rs 137,740
The 85-inch, 75-inch, and 55-inch models will be available for sale starting June 26 across all Sony Centres, select retail stores, and e-commerce portals. The availability of the 65-inch model has not yet been announced.

Sony Bravia 5 series: Details

Processor

 
Sony Bravia 5 series is powered by AI Processor XR, which it said utilised built-in machine learning with cognitive processing capabilities to analyse content and present visuals in a way that aligns with human perception.

Display

 
Speaking of visuals, the display boasts mini LED technology with support for local dimming zones. It is a 10-bit display panel, enhanced by Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro technology. Additionally, Bravia 5 offers multiple Studio Calibrated Modes, including options tuned for Netflix, Sony Pictures Core, and Prime Video. The TV supports Dolby Vision. 

Audio

 
The Sony Bravia 5 boasts an acoustic multi-audio system, which includes sound positioning tweeters and dual down-firing full-range speakers. These support Dolby Atmos sound. Sony said the Bravia 5 has “Voice Zoom 3”, which uses AI to isolate and enhance human voices without affecting the background soundtrack.

PS5 optimisations

 
With HDMI 2.1 support, the Bravia 5 offers 4K at 120Hz, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto low latency mode (ALLM). In addition, PS5 owners benefit from optimisations like Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which automatically adjusts HDR settings for each game.
 
Sony said it has integrated a dedicated Game Menu 2, which simplifies access to these gaming features.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

