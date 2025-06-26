HDMI 2.2 announced with support for up to 16K resolution at 60fps: Specs

HDMI Forum has released the HDMI 2.2 specifications to manufacturers for them to adopt to the new specifications. Labelled as the Ultra96, the HDMI 2.2 specs-based cables will support resolutions up to 16K at 60 frames-per-second (fps). Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, HDMI 2.2 and the first Ultra96 HDMI Cables, with bandwidth capabilities boosted to up to 96Gbps, could be available later this year, as reported by The Verge.
“Ultra96 is a feature name that manufacturers are encouraged to use to indicate a product supports a maximum of 64Gbps, 80Gbps or 96Gbps bandwidth in compliance with the HDMI 2.2 Specification,” said HDMI Forum.
HDMI 2.2: What is it
So far, the current ultra high speed HDMI cable is only applicable for system configurations supporting up to 48Gbps maximum bandwidth. With the onset of HDMI 2.2, the new Ultra96 HDMI cable will be applicable for system configurations supporting up to 96Gbps maximum. These cables will be able to support resolutions 4K at 480Hz, 8K at 240Hz, 10K at 120Hz, and even 16K at 60Hz.
Additionally, it will also be able to handle uncompressed video formats with 10-bit and 12-bit colour at 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 240Hz.
Notably, even 8K content is rare presently, let alone 10K or 16K. Which clearly means that the Ultra96 cables have not been created to address immediate demands rather it has been made to support the needs of the future.
HDMI 2.1 version has existed since 2017, yet many hardware manufacturers haven’t fully utilised its capabilities. The improved bandwidth and resolution support in HDMI 2.2 only aim to better future-proof the standard in the years ahead.
HDMI 2.2 will also support the Latency Indication Protocol (LIP), first announced in January. It enhances the audio-video sync improvements of HDMI 2.1, especially in setups where signals pass through devices like soundbars or AV receivers before reaching a display.
