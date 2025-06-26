Home / Technology / Tech News / HDMI 2.2 announced with support for up to 16K resolution at 60fps: Specs

HDMI 2.2 announced with support for up to 16K resolution at 60fps: Specs

Labelled as Ultra96, cables based on the HDMI 2.2 specifications will support 16K content at 60fps and up to 96Gbps bandwidth, targeting ultra-high resolutions of the future

Ultra96 HDMI cable with HDMI 2.2 specifications
Ultra96 HDMI cable with HDMI 2.2 specifications
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDMI Forum has released the HDMI 2.2 specifications to manufacturers for them to adopt to the new specifications. Labelled as the Ultra96, the HDMI 2.2 specs-based cables will support resolutions up to 16K at 60 frames-per-second (fps). Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, HDMI 2.2 and the first Ultra96 HDMI Cables, with bandwidth capabilities boosted to up to 96Gbps, could be available later this year, as reported by The Verge. 
 
“Ultra96 is a feature name that manufacturers are encouraged to use to indicate a product supports a maximum of 64Gbps, 80Gbps or 96Gbps bandwidth in compliance with the HDMI 2.2 Specification,” said HDMI Forum.   

HDMI 2.2: What is it

So far, the current ultra high speed HDMI cable is only applicable for system configurations supporting up to 48Gbps maximum bandwidth. With the onset of HDMI 2.2, the new Ultra96 HDMI cable will be applicable for system configurations supporting up to 96Gbps maximum. These cables will be able to support resolutions 4K at 480Hz, 8K at 240Hz, 10K at 120Hz, and even 16K at 60Hz.
  Additionally, it will also be able to handle uncompressed video formats with 10-bit and 12-bit colour at 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 240Hz.
 
Notably, even 8K content is rare presently, let alone 10K or 16K. Which clearly means that the Ultra96 cables have not been created to address immediate demands rather it has been made to support the needs of the future. 
 
HDMI 2.1 version has existed since 2017, yet many hardware manufacturers haven’t fully utilised its capabilities. The improved bandwidth and resolution support in HDMI 2.2 only aim to better future-proof the standard in the years ahead.
  HDMI 2.2 will also support the Latency Indication Protocol (LIP), first announced in January. It enhances the audio-video sync improvements of HDMI 2.1, especially in setups where signals pass through devices like soundbars or AV receivers before reaching a display.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3 may offer bigger battery, faster charging: What to expect

Vivo X Fold5 debuts with support for Apple ecosystem devices: Check details

WhatsApp rolls out AI-generated message summaries: What is it, how it works

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 26 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Zuckerberg offers $100 mn to lure top AI talent for Meta's new dream lab

Topics :Technology Newsdigital connectivitySmart TV

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story