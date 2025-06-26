Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ASUS Chromebook CX14 launched in India starting at Rs 18,990: Check specs

ASUS's new Chromebook CX14 targets students and educators with a lightweight design, 100GB cloud storage, and automatic backup support

ASUS Chromebook CX14

ASUS Chromebook CX14

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has launched its 2025 Chromebook CX14 in India. Powered by Intel Celeron Processor N4500, the new ASUS Chromebook CX14 is targeted at students and educators. The company said that the device features a minimal design with wear-resistant paint coating. For portability, the Chromebook weighs 1.39 Kg and comes with US military-grade durability. 

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Price and availability

  • Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-NK0154) with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage: Rs 18,990
  • Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-NK0155) with 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage: Rs 20,990
Both these models are now available in India on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Meanwhile ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-S60394) will be available soon on Amazon.
 

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Details

ASUS said that the 2025 Chromebook CX14 combines lightweight portability with everyday versatility. It features a 14-inch FHD display and a hinge mechanism that can be rotated up to 180-degrees. It also comes with an HDMI port for connecting an external display. The ASUS Chromebook CX14 also features a built-in FHD camera for streaming and video calls. 

  Running on ChromeOS, the Chromebook CX14 offers access to Google Workspace apps and 100GB of Google cloud storage. The device also offers automatic file backups, built-in antivirus, and a dedicated Titan security chip for data security.
 
For connectivity, the ASUS Chromebook CX14 offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and a selection of physical ports including a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 3.5mm audio jack and more. For audio, the device features a dual stereo speaker system, coupled with dual microphones. 

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), up to 300nits brightness
  • Processor: Intel Celeron Processor N4500
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
  • RAM: up to 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: up to 128GB eMMC
  • Camera: FHD with shutter
  • Audio: 2x2W speakers, dual microphones
  • Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band), Bluetooth 5.4
  • Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x3.5mm jack, Kensington Lock
  • Battery: 42Wh
  • OS: Chrome OS

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

