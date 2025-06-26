Nothing Phone 3 may offer bigger battery, faster charging: What to expect

Nothing’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, is expected to bring major upgrades in battery capacity and charging speeds. According to a report by The Tech Outlook, Nothing Phone 3 has appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website, revealing key details. The listing suggests that it will pack a 5,150mAh battery and support 65W wired charging. In comparison, the Nothing Phone 2 features a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

Ahead of the launch, Nothing has already confirmed several key features. The Phone 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, promising improved overall performance and enhanced on-device AI capabilities.

The company has also announced a long-term software commitment for the Phone 3—five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches—making it the longest-supported device in Nothing’s line-up to date. The recent FCC listing also suggests that the smartphone will feature Wi-Fi 6E with triple band support.