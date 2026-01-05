Monday, January 05, 2026 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WhatsApp tests shorter disappearing message timers for web chats: Details

WhatsApp tests shorter disappearing message timers for web chats: Details

WhatsApp may add shorter disappearing message timers on WhatsApp Web, including 1-hour and 12-hour options, to make time-sensitive and private chats easier to manage.

WhatsApp’s redesigned ‘Updates’ tab for web

WhatsApp may add shorter disappearing message timers on WhatsApp Web. (Image: Freepik)

Sweta Kumari
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly working on expanding its disappearing messages feature to web by adding more timer options. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the update could let users select shorter durations for messages that are needed for a limited time. The report also noted that similar timer options are being tested on WhatsApp’s mobile apps for a more consistent experience across platforms. A disappearing message is a WhatsApp feature that automatically deletes messages from a chat after a set period of time.

Shorter disappearing message timers on WhatsApp Web: Details

According to the report, the new shorter disappearing options include 12-hour and 1-hour durations. The shorter timers could make it easier to share time-sensitive or sensitive information without keeping it stored in chat history for longer than necessary. Until now, users had to rely on relatively long durations, even when sharing information that was only relevant for a short time. The upcoming feature is expected to address this by allowing users to choose shorter expiration windows on WhatsApp Web.
 
 
Short timers are designed for situations where messages lose relevance quickly. This includes sharing temporary access details, short reminders, or instructions that should not remain visible once they are no longer useful. By offering more control, WhatsApp is reportedly trying to reduce the need for users to manually delete messages after they have served their purpose.
 
1-hour disappearing message timer: What is it meant for
 
One of the new options under development is a 1-hour disappearing message timer. As reported, this option could be useful for sharing sensitive details such as one-time passwords, temporary login credentials, or confidential instructions. To avoid confusion, WhatsApp is expected to display clear warnings explaining how quickly messages will disappear, especially if the recipient is not immediately available, as the countdown begins as soon as the message is delivered. 

12-hour disappearing message timer: How could it be used
 
Another timer under testing is a 12-hour expiration option. As per the WABetaInfo report, this duration is suitable for same-day plans, work-related updates, delivery details, or shift information. It allows recipients enough time to read and respond, while ensuring that outdated messages do not remain in the chat history. This could be helpful in busy group chats or frequently used conversations. 
 
WhatsApp disappearing messages interface: What will stay the same 
WhatsApp is planning to keep the timer selection interface familiar. The new options are expected to appear alongside existing durations, making it easy to compare and choose. Before activating a short timer, WhatsApp will likely explain how it functions through on-screen warnings.
 

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

