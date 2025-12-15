Tech Wrap Dec 15: Motorola Edge 70, Lenovo Idea Tab+, Logitech MX Master 4

Motorola has introduced the Edge 70 smartphone in India. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and features a slim 5.99mm profile. It houses a 5,000mAh battery that Motorola claims can deliver up to 40 hours of usage. The Edge 70 comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust, sand, and water, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. It is available in three Pantone-curated colours — Lily Pad, Gadget Grey, and Bronze Green.

Lenovo has expanded its Idea Tab range in India with the launch of the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus. The tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device ships with a bundled stylus called the Lenovo Tab Pen. The Idea Tab Plus joins the existing Idea Tab and Idea Tab Pro models that were launched in March and August, respectively. Logitech launches MX Master 4 mouse in India at Rs 15,995

Logitech has refreshed its MX Master lineup in India with the launch of the MX Master 4 mouse. The company said this is its only mouse to feature customisable haptics, offering subtle vibrations for scrolling, navigation, and selection. According to Logitech, the precise tactile feedback is designed for tasks such as video editing, design work, and data analysis. Apple Fitness+ subscription services now available in India Apple has rolled out its Fitness Plus service in India, widening the reach of its subscription-based fitness platform. The service provides guided workouts, meditation sessions, and personalised fitness plans across Apple devices. With this rollout, users in 49 countries and regions, including India, can access all 12 workout types on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Apple is also offering a one-month free trial of Fitness Plus.

Google Pixel Watch 4 gets new gesture controls, AI-enhanced smart replies Google is pushing a new software update to Pixel Watch models that introduces one-handed gesture controls for scrolling notifications, replying to messages, managing music playback, handling calls, and more on the Pixel Watch 4. Alongside these gestures, Google is bringing an improved on-device, Gemma-based AI model to power Smart Replies on the Watch 4, while also extending the feature to the Pixel Watch 3. Apple releases iOS 26.2: What's new, how to update, and eligible iPhones Apple has released the iOS 26.2 update for supported iPhone models, delivering several new features and refinements across core apps and system experiences. The update introduces enhancements to Apple Music, Podcasts, and the Games app, along with system-level updates such as adjustable Liquid Glass effects for the Lock Screen clock, AirDrop codes for sharing files with unknown contacts, improved Reminders alerts, and more.

Google adds live headphone translation and Gemini upgrades to Translate app Google is updating Translate and Search with new Gemini-powered features aimed at making translations more natural and context-aware. The company said these updates improve how text is translated across the web and within the Translate app. Google is also rolling out a new beta feature that enables real-time speech translations directly through headphones. In addition, language practice features are being expanded, with support for more languages in the Translate app. YouTube rolls out revamped user interface on TV Google is rolling out a redesigned video player for YouTube’s TV app to simplify navigation and make controls easier to use on large screens. According to the YouTube support page, the update does not significantly alter the app’s overall look or functionality, but instead focuses on reducing clutter and improving interaction when using a remote. The refreshed interface reflects Google’s effort to make YouTube feel more intuitive and closer to a traditional TV streaming experience.

OnePlus 15R to be launched on Dec 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, and more OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 15R will feature a 32-megapixel auto-focus front camera ahead of its India launch on December 17. The company has previously announced that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and will pack a 7,400mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra lists on FCC with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to launch in January 2026, has reportedly appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. There has been considerable uncertainty about which processor would power the device. A Forbes report suggests that the FCC listing confirms the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be used across major global markets, including the US.

Google Phone beta rolls out 'Expressive Calling' with DND bypass option Following its announcement earlier this month, Google is now reportedly releasing a beta update for its Phone app that introduces the ‘urgent’ Expressive Calling feature. According to a 9To5Google report, the feature is currently available in Google Phone app version 203. The report notes that both callers need to be on the same beta version for the feature to work. When enabled, the calling screen displays a “Mark call as urgent?” card above the standard controls, allowing users to tap “Notify.” Apple and Google release security updates to fix zero-day vulnerabilities