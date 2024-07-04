OPPO sets Reno 12 series India launch for July 12: Expected specs, features

OPPO has scheduled the launch of its Reno 12 series smartphones in India for July 12. This series includes the standard OPPO Reno 12 and a Pro model, both equipped with artificial intelligence-powered features aimed at enhancing user experience. Both smartphones in the OPPO Reno 12 series will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz flexible AMOLED display. OPPO has confirmed “Quad-Micro Curved Infinite View” design for the display, which it claims has reduced side bezels to achieve a remarkable 93.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The OPPO Reno 12 Pro will be available in Sunset Gold and Space Brown colours, featuring a dual-texture back panel. The upper part will feature OPPO Glow technology, resistant to smudges, while the lower section will have a glossy finish with the OPPO branding. The standard OPPO Reno 12 will be offered in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver colours.

In terms of durability, both models will boast “All-Round Armour protection technology”, which it said will make the phones resistant to drops and impacts. The chassis, OPPO said, is constructed from high-strength alloy for added robustness. Both devices will be IP65-rated for dust and water resistance, with reinforced components like speakers, USB-C port, and SIM card tray.

Powering the OPPO Reno 12 series is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip, supported by OPPO's AI-powered features. These include AI Clear Face, AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser 2.0, among others.

Both models feature a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging support. OPPO claims these smartphones can be fully charged from 0 per cent in just 46 minutes.

The OPPO Reno 12 Pro will sport a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP SONY LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto camera using the Samsung JN5 sensor for 2x zoom, and an 8MP Sony IMX 355 ultra-wide-angle lens.

In contrast, the standard OPPO Reno 12 replaces the telephoto camera with a 2MP macro lens while retaining the primary and ultra-wide-angle lenses.

For selfies, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro sports a 50MP front camera, while the standard model features a 32MP sensor.