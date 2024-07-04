CMF Phone 1: Nothing shows novel back cover design, supported accessories

Nothing is set to launch in India the CMF Phone 1 on July 8. In a run up to the event, the British consumer technology brand has revealed the design of the smartphone. Moreover, it has confirmed the launch of Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 alongside the CMF Phone 1. In its posts on X (formerly Twitter), the company has previewed the novel back cover design of the smartphone and the supported accessories. Check the details below: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Nothing CMF Phone 1: Customisable design

In a press note released by the company, Nothing said that the CMF Phone 1 will be offered in four colour options – Black, Orange, Light Green and Blue. While Black and Light Green coloured variants will feature a subtle texture onto the back case, Blue and Orange coloured back cases will boast vegan layer textures.

The company said that the CMF Phone 1 will offer customisation options for the back cover as well. While these colour variants of the smartphone will be sold separately, users will also have the option to swap the back cover with that of different colours and materials. The company said that users will get even more personalisation options with accessories that could be attached directly to the smartphone.

Although the company did not specify on any of these accessories for the CMF Phone 1, the image shared by Nothing suggests that the options available will include a stand, a lanyard and a pouch, all of which could be attached to the smartphone directly, utilising the rotatable dial on the bottom left and screws along the edges.

Commenting on the customisable design of the CMF Phone 1, Nothing said that the smartphone will “prioritises functionality and individuality”. The company added, “this enhanced level of personalization ensures that the CMF Phone 1 can adapt to any user’s lifestyle and preferences.”