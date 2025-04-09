OPPO X8 Ultra listing on regulatory website reveals details ahead of launch

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is set to launch its new flagship smartphone, Find X8 Ultra, in its home country on April 10. Ahead of the launch, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra has appeared on the Chinese regulatory body TENAA’s website, revealing key specification details of the smartphone. This includes display details, size, weight, and variants.

TENAA (Telecommunication Equipment Certification Centre of China) is a Chinese regulatory body that certifies telecommunication devices before they can be sold in the Chinese market.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: What to expect

As per the equipment detail page on TENAA’s website, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra smartphone will feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 3168 x 1440 resolution. The filing also reveals that the smartphone will have a side profile of 8.78mm and will weigh 226g. Other details revealed in the regulatory filing include the RAM and Storage options. Additionally, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra will be available in 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM variants, with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, unlike the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro which launched last year with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. For imaging, the smartphone is expected to sport a 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary camera (with OIS). The main camera at the back could be assisted by a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, 50MP Sony LYT-700 3x periscopic camera, 50MP Sony LYT-600 6x periscopic, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone might have a 32MP sensor.

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is expected to have a 6,100mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Alongside the Find X8 Ultra, OPPO will be launching two more models in the flagship Find X8 series—the Find X8s and the Find X8s+. While all three models will launch in China, OPPO has yet to confirm global availability details.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Expected specifications