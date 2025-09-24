Passwords to VPNs: Check list of Arm-native apps for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft has published a detailed list of applications that now run natively on its Arm-powered Copilot Plus PCs. The company noted that the catalogue has grown to cover recently added apps across categories such as security, productivity, and entertainment.

According to Microsoft , programs that account for nearly 90 per cent of total usage time on Windows are now supported natively on Arm devices. The expansion is part of the company’s broader effort to position Copilot Plus PCs as everyday machines for mainstream users, particularly as Windows 10 reaches the end of its support lifecycle on October 14, 2025.

Microsoft has been working with independent software vendors (ISVs) and its App Assure program to ensure that essential software categories — from endpoint security to creative tools — are available in Arm-native form without relying heavily on emulation, which can limit performance.

Why does it matter? For consumers, the availability of Arm-native apps means that everyday tasks — whether streaming Netflix, editing photos in Photoshop, or using Microsoft Teams for work — will run smoothly without the performance compromises often seen in emulation. This ensures that Copilot Plus PCs deliver the speed and battery life advantages of Arm processors without sacrificing app compatibility. For enterprises, the expansion of security, VPN, and endpoint management apps means IT departments can easily integrate Copilot Plus PCs into existing workflows. Microsoft Arm native apps for Copilot Plus PCs Endpoint protection apps 1Password

Absolute Secure Endpoint

Avast Premium Security

Bitdefender Endpoint Security

Bitwarden

BlackBerry Cylance Endpoint

Cisco Secure Endpoint

Crowdstrike Falcon Sensor

CyRadar

ESET

F-Secure Total

Forcepoint DLP

Huorong Security

Lenovo Computer Manager

Lenovo Smart Connect

Malwarebytes Desktop Security

Malwarebytes Threatdown

McAfee Total Protection

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

MyASUS

Netwitness XDR

Norton 360 Deluxe

Norton Antitrack

OpenText EnCase

Opentext Webroot

Oray Pgy Client

Panda Security

QiAnXin Terminal

Qualys Cloud Agent

ReasonLabs

Respondus Lockdown Browser

SentinelOne

Sophos Intercept X

Symantec Endpoint Security

Tanium Client

Trellix Endpoint Security

Trend Micro Apex Central

Trend Micro Apex One Endpoint Security

VMware Carbon Black

WithSecure

VPN and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) apps Avast SecureLine VPN

Check Point Remote Access VPN

Cisco Anyconnect

Express VPN

F5 Big-IP Edge Client

Forticlient

Hillstone Secure Connect

IPVanish

Ivanti Pulse Secure

LetsVPN

Microsoft Global Secure Access

NetMotion VPN

Netskope Private Access

NordVPN for Windows

OpenVPN

Palo Alto Global Protect

Private Internet Access

Proton VPN

Sonicwall NetExtender

Surfshark VPN

TianQingHanMa VPN

V2rayN

ZScaler Client Connector Endpoint management tools Admin by Request EPM

Beyond Trust Endpoint Privilege Management

Beyond Trust Remote Access

Beyond Trust Remote Support

Carbonite Endpoint

Check Point Media Encryption & Port Protection

Cisco ThousandEyes

Citrix Endpoint Management

Citrix Workspace

Commvault

Connectwise RMM

Coodesker

DISM++

Forescout Secure Connector

Ivanti Application Control

Lakeside Systrack

Manage Engine Endpoint Central

Microsoft Intune

Netwrix PolicyPak

Rapid7 Insight Agent

Secret Double Octopus

Sunlogin Client

Team Viewer

Tendyron U-disk

VMware Horizon Client

VMware Tools VMware Workspace ONE

VMware Workspace ONE Verint Desktop & Process Analytics Productivity apps 2345 Pinyin IME

7 Zip

Acrobat Reader

Antutu

Baidu Input Method

Dropbox

Foxit PDF Editor Personal

Foxit PDF Editor Professional

Foxit Reader

Google Drive

iFLY IME

Jianying Pro

Libre Office

Microsoft 365

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Word

NetEase Youdao Translator

Rarlab WinRAR

Slack

Sogou Input Method

Todoist

Tong Hua Shun

Trello

Wechat IME

Wonderpen

XMind

Xundu PDF Creative apps Adobe Express

Camtasia

GameMaker

Adobe Illustrator

CapCut

GIMP

Adobe Lightroom

Concepts

Luminar Neo

Adobe Photoshop

Corel DRAW

Paint.NET

Adobe Premiere

Davinci Resolve

Photo Director

Affinity Publisher

Djay Pro

Piscart

Blender

