Passwords to VPNs: Check list of Arm-native apps for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs

Why does it matter?
Microsoft Arm native apps for Copilot Plus PCs
Endpoint protection apps
- 1Password
- Absolute Secure Endpoint
- Avast Premium Security
- Bitdefender Endpoint Security
- Bitwarden
- BlackBerry Cylance Endpoint
- Cisco Secure Endpoint
- Crowdstrike Falcon Sensor
- CyRadar
- ESET
- F-Secure Total
- Forcepoint DLP
- Huorong Security
- Lenovo Computer Manager
- Lenovo Smart Connect
- Malwarebytes Desktop Security
- Malwarebytes Threatdown
- McAfee Total Protection
- Microsoft Defender for Endpoint
- MyASUS
- Netwitness XDR
- Norton 360 Deluxe
- Norton Antitrack
- OpenText EnCase
- Opentext Webroot
- Oray Pgy Client
- Panda Security
- QiAnXin Terminal
- Qualys Cloud Agent
- ReasonLabs
- Respondus Lockdown Browser
- SentinelOne
- Sophos Intercept X
- Symantec Endpoint Security
- Tanium Client
- Trellix Endpoint Security
- Trend Micro Apex Central
- Trend Micro Apex One Endpoint Security
- VMware Carbon Black
- WithSecure
- Zero Virus Security
VPN and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) apps
- Avast SecureLine VPN
- Check Point Remote Access VPN
- Cisco Anyconnect
- Express VPN
- F5 Big-IP Edge Client
- Forticlient
- Hillstone Secure Connect
- IPVanish
- Ivanti Pulse Secure
- LetsVPN
- Microsoft Global Secure Access
- NetMotion VPN
- Netskope Private Access
- NordVPN for Windows
- OpenVPN
- Palo Alto Global Protect
- Private Internet Access
- Proton VPN
- Sonicwall NetExtender
- Surfshark VPN
- TianQingHanMa VPN
- V2rayN
- ZScaler Client Connector
Endpoint management tools
- Admin by Request EPM
- Beyond Trust Endpoint Privilege Management
- Beyond Trust Remote Access
- Beyond Trust Remote Support
- Carbonite Endpoint
- Check Point Media Encryption & Port Protection
- Cisco ThousandEyes
- Citrix Endpoint Management
- Citrix Workspace
- Commvault
- Connectwise RMM
- Coodesker
- DISM++
- Forescout Secure Connector
- Ivanti Application Control
- Lakeside Systrack
- Manage Engine Endpoint Central
- Microsoft Intune
- Netwrix PolicyPak
- Rapid7 Insight Agent
- Secret Double Octopus
- Sunlogin Client
- Team Viewer
- Tendyron U-disk
- VMware Horizon Client
- VMware Tools VMware Workspace ONE
- Verint Desktop & Process Analytics
Productivity apps
- 2345 Pinyin IME
- 7 Zip
- Acrobat Reader
- Antutu
- Baidu Input Method
- Dropbox
- Foxit PDF Editor Personal
- Foxit PDF Editor Professional
- Foxit Reader
- Google Drive
- iFLY IME
- Jianying Pro
- Libre Office
- Microsoft 365
- Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft OneDrive
- Microsoft OneNote
- Microsoft Outlook
- Microsoft PowerPoint
- Microsoft Teams
- Microsoft Word
- NetEase Youdao Translator
- Rarlab WinRAR
- Slack
- Sogou Input Method
- Todoist
- Tong Hua Shun
- Trello
- Wechat IME
- Wonderpen
- XMind
- Xundu PDF
Creative apps
- Adobe Express
- Camtasia
- GameMaker
- Adobe Illustrator
- CapCut
- GIMP
- Adobe Lightroom
- Concepts
- Luminar Neo
- Adobe Photoshop
- Corel DRAW
- Paint.NET
- Adobe Premiere
- Davinci Resolve
- Photo Director
- Affinity Publisher
- Djay Pro
- Piscart
- Blender
- Figma Power Director
Social, web and entertainment apps
- 2345 Browser
- Amazon Prime Video
- Apple Music
- Apple TV
- BiliBili
- Disney Plus
- Douyin
- Facebook Messenger
- Google Chrome
- Hulu
- iQIYI
- Kugou Music
- Listen1
- Mozilla Firefox
- Netflix
- Opera Browser
- QQ Messenger
- QQ Music
- Snapchat
- Spotify
- Telegram
- Threads
- TikTok
- VLC Media
- Viber
- Xbox
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app