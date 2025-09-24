Sony has announced that it will host the next State of Play event on September 24 at 02:00 pm ET (September 25, 02:30 am IST). This is the second State of Play that Sony will hold in the month of September. The first State of Play event happened during the first week of this month, where the gameplay of 007 First Light was revealed. Now, the next State of Play event is expected to provide updates about new titles.

For the uninitiated, State of Play is Sony’s video program where it showcases the latest updates, announcements, and new trailers from the world of PlayStation.

Sony State of Play event: When and how to watch Date and time: September 24 at 02:00 pm ET (September 25, 02:30 am IST)

How to watch: By joining PlayStation’s livestream on YouTube or Twitch Readers can also stream the event from the video embedded at the end of this article. ALSO READ: Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63 on PlayStation brings new cars, events, scapes Sony State of Play event: What to expect The gaming division of Sony has promised to offer more than 35 minutes of reveals and news from developers about anticipated third-party and indie titles, along with updates from some of their teams at PlayStation Studios.

The headline of this event is expected to be the extended look at Saros, which is being developed by Finnish video game studio Housemarque, set for a release next year. According to a report by IGN India, the company might also reveal PlayStation Plus games for the month of October, as it did during last year’s State of Play event held in September. ALSO READ: Apple's iPhone 17 series hit by 'Scratchgate': What's really going on? Additionally, the timing of this State of Play event is very close to the release of the Ghost of Yotei game. Sucker Punch Productions’ upcoming samurai action-adventure game is set to release worldwide for PlayStation 5 on October 2. Since the release date is so near, Sony might offer some updates on this game, too. For the uninitiated, this is a pretty big launch for Sony as the company even released a limited-edition PS5 console and accessories themed around the Ghost of Yotei game.