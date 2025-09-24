OpenAI explores speakers, glasses, AI pin as potential AI hardware devices

OpenAI is reportedly working on an array of AI-powered devices, with its first product expected to resemble a screen-free smart speaker. According to the Money Control report citing The Information, the company has already signed a contract with Apple supplier Luxshare and approached Goertek, another key Apple partner, to source speaker components for its upcoming hardware. It will also likely be the first product to emerge from OpenAI’s partnership with former Apple design chief Jony Ive.

OpenAI is expected to launch these AI-powered devices between late 2026 and early 2027.

OpenAI‘s AI-powered devices: What to expect

While announcing a partnership with Ive, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he envisioned a “family of devices” emerging from this collaboration. He described the first device as pocket-sized, context-aware, and screen-free. This aligns with the latest reports that suggest that the first hardware from OpenAI will likely be a smart speaker.

Beyond this, OpenAI is also reportedly considering making smart glasses, a digital voice recorder, and even a wearable AI pin. While Altman had previously ruled out glasses as the company's debut product, the report suggests that they could follow soon after the launch of the AI speaker. An AI pin could be unexpected since Ive had previously criticised the concept at the time of launch of the Humane AI Pin. Previously it was reported that OpenAI could also launch an in-ear device; however, it does not appear in the latest report.