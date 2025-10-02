Tech Wrap Oct 2: Gemini for Home, Opera Neon Agentic AI, Ghost of Yotei

Google has rolled out its latest smart home lineup, featuring the Nest Cam Indoor (3rd gen), Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd gen), Nest Doorbell (3rd gen), and an updated Google Home Speaker. These devices run on “Gemini for Home,” a variant of Gemini AI tailored for smart home use, aimed at improving performance and user interaction.

Opera has introduced Opera Neon, its new web browser built with agentic AI tools that act on behalf of users. Key features include Tasks for automatic organisation, Cards for saving reusable prompts, and Neon Do, which can independently browse the web and carry out actions.

Ghost of Yotei PS5 day-one patch brings bug fixes, new features Sony has released a day-one update for Ghost of Yotei, its latest PlayStation 5 exclusive launched on October 2. The patch delivers new features while focusing on stability and performance upgrades. IGN reports that disc buyers are required to install the patch, with the game updated to Version 1.006. WhatsApp adds unified call hub on iOS with scheduling, dialer, more: Report WhatsApp is said to be introducing a new feature on iOS to make calling more straightforward and organised. As per WABetaInfo, the update brings a unified call hub to the Calls tab, letting users start calls, schedule them, or access the dialer from a single interface. The feature is meant to reduce steps for both individual and group calls. After debuting on Android, the hub is now expanding to iOS for a uniform experience.

Google revamps Home with Gemini AI, new Nest devices and subscription plans Google is overhauling its Home ecosystem with Gemini AI at the core. The Google Home App has been redesigned, with Gemini integrated as “Gemini for Home,” a version customised for Home devices. Alongside, Google introduced new Nest hardware and announced fresh ‘Google Home Premium’ subscription options. Oppo, Vivo to launch flagships with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 MediaTek has unveiled its flagship chip, the Dimensity 9500, and Android brands are preparing to launch devices powered by it. Vivo’s X300 series and Oppo’s Find X9 series will be among the first to feature the new processor.

iQOO 15 may launch with 7000mAh battery, 144Hz display iQOO is readying the launch of its next flagship, the iQOO 15, starting in China this month before a global rollout. Leaks suggest the device will include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, along with upgrades in display, camera, and software. NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review: Budget rugged watch that ticks right boxes Priced at Rs 9,999, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro stands out as a rugged smartwatch balancing strength with usability. With a titanium bezel and outdoor-oriented design, it offers durability, while extras like a four-level LED flashlight with a red light option add practical value for outdoor users.