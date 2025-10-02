WhatsApp adds unified call hub on iOS with scheduling, dialer, more: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature for iOS to simplify and organise the calling experience. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the update introduces a unified call hub within the Calls tab, bringing options like starting calls, scheduling, and accessing the dialer into one streamlined interface. It is supposed to reduce extra steps and make it more accessible for users to manage both personal and group calls. After first launching the hub on Android, WhatsApp is now extending the same functionality to iOS to ensure a consistent experience across platforms.

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out a new calling menu on iPhones, where it replaced separate voice and video buttons with one unified option, including links and scheduling in business chats and group chats.

Unified call hub on iOS: What’s new According to the report, with this change, users can access a redesigned interface in the Calls tab that centralises options for starting calls, scheduling conversations, and opening the dialer. The report mentioned that the goal is to reduce the number of steps needed to manage calls, creating a more intuitive experience for communication. Calls and Scheduling features The new layout adds a shortcut that works like the familiar Plus button at the top-right corner of the screen. Through it, users can begin one-on-one calls or group conversations with up to 31 participants. The hub also introduces a scheduling feature, letting users set up calls in advance and share the details in a chat. This ensures all participants are informed, providing flexibility for both casual and professional communication.

Dedicated Dialer and Business Verification Alongside the hub, WhatsApp is also expanding access to the dialer. Users can now call any number registered on WhatsApp without saving it as a contact. The system additionally verifies if a number is linked to a WhatsApp account, offering reassurance when connecting with businesses. The report said that the verification step adds another layer of trust, particularly when dealing with professional profiles. Favorite Contacts As reported, Favorites remain part of the Calls tab but have been rearranged to fit with the new hub. Users can place a voice or video call, send a message, or update their Favorites list. Users can add, remove, or rearrange contacts with a few taps. Users can also mark contacts or groups as favorites to start calls instantly, similar to speed dial. The dedicated Favorites section also lets users reorder contacts, and those changes carry over to the Chats tab for quicker access.