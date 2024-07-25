Google Maps announces India-focused features, including flyover callouts

Google has announced six new AI-powered features for its Maps service in India. The US-based software giant stated that it has built an artificial intelligence model especially keeping Indian roads in mind and utilised satellite imagery and Street View data to estimate road width. Type of road, distance between buildings, tree covers, poles and drains have also been accounted for to aid four-wheeler drivers navigate narrow roads. Moreover, Google said that the new features will also be of help to bikers in two-wheeler mode and pedestrians in the walking mode to navigate India roads safely.

Google has added a feature to show flyovers call-out along the way. From this week, users will see flyover callouts in 40 cities across India for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler on Android app and in Android Auto. Support for iOS and CarPlay is expected soon. Moreover, Google has added a warning feature to alert if there are narrow areas approaching ahead. This feature will be available on Android devices at first in eight cities and is expected to be available on iOS in upcoming days.

EV charging information

Google said it has partnered with ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq to integrate information about over 8,000 charging stations to its Maps service. This information will reveal real-time viability and plug types including those for two-wheelers. Users can also filter charger type and check if the station is open or not. This is also the first time Google has launched EV charging stations for two wheelers for any country as globally this feature is available only for four wheelers.

Moreover, the process of reporting road incidents has been simplified. Users can also confirm reports by other people. This update is available across Android, iOS, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Public transport, powered by ONDC and Namma Yatri

Google has announced the expansion of metro booking option in Google Maps to Kochi and Chennai. This is part of Google’ ongoing collaboration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Namma Yatri, a Google-backed ride-hailing app. The feature rolls out to these cities starting this week. Users will receive a QR code as a ticket.

Additionally, Google is collaborating with NDTV Food and MagicPin to present curated lists in ten cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur,and offering recommendations about tourist places.