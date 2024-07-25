Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / HP launches EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops in India

HP launches EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops in India

Priced at Rs 1,69,934 and Rs 1,39,999, both HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X are available in India on HP Online Store and HP World stores

HP EliteBook Ultra
HP EliteBook Ultra
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 12:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HP, the American PC brand, has launched its first laptops based on Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform in the Indian market. The HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI laptops, powered by the Qualcomm X Elite chips, boast artificial intelligence features that are limited to the Windows on Arm platform. Both devices are now available in India.

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X: Price and availability

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


HP EliteBook Ultra: Rs 1,69,934
Colour: Atmospheric Blue

HP OmniBook X: Rs 1,39,999
Colour: Meteor Silver colour

More From This Section

Apple Maps available on web with limited features as part of public beta

Apple's university student offer: AirPods with Mac, Pencil with iPads, more

British foreign secy David Lammy launches UK-India Tech Security Initiative

Meta AI gets support for Hindi, new features on WhatsApp, Instagram, more

Tech wrap Jul 24: Apple Watch for kids, Galaxy Z Fold 6 sale, Meta AI, more


Both HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X are now available for purchase on HP Online Store and offline at HP World stores.

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X: Details

The HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI PCs are powered by the Arm architecture-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips, which boasts an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) for processing artificial intelligence workloads – up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Leveraging the AI processing capabilities of the new chip, HP’s new range of AI PCs support the features offered by Microsoft as part of Copilot+ PC platform. These include live captions, co-create in paint and photos, and studio effects.

In addition to Microsoft’s AI tools, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X laptops get the company’s own AI companion service that HP said uses AI to optimise performance and bring AI tools locally on the device. Some of these features include Spotlight and Auto Framing for the built-in Poly Camera Pro.

HP said that the new AI PCs are designed for working professionals and freelancers, with sleek design and long-lasting battery life. The company claims that the new PCs offer up to 26 hours of battery life and weigh 1.3Kg.

HP EliteBook Ultra: Specifications
  • CPU: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100
  • Graphics: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno
  • Memory: 16GB RAM LPDDR5x
  • Storage: 1TB PCle Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
  • Display: 14-inch IPS, 2.2k resolution, 300nits, 100 per cent sRGB
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Battery: 59Wh (3-cell)
  • Charging: 65W (Type-C)
  • Ports: 1 USB Type-C 40Gbps signalling rate, 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signalling rate, 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate, 1 stereo headphone/microphone combo jack
HP OmniBook X: Specifications
  • CPU: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100
  • Graphics: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno
  • Memory: 16GB RAM LPDDR5x
  • Storage: 1TB PCle Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
  • Display: 14-inch IPS, 2.2k resolution, 300nits, 100 per cent sRGB, Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
  • Battery: 59Wh (3-cell)
  • Charging: 65W (Type-C)
  • Ports: 1 USB Type-A 10Gbps signalling rate, 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a), 1 USB Type-C 40Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Monsoon: Himachal faces Rs 329 cr loss, 40 killed in rain-related incidents

Tech wrap Jun 19: Copilot+ PCs, WhatsApp new feature, Android 15 beta, more

HP EliteBook, OmniBook Copilot+ AI PCs now available for pre-order in India

AMD launches AI chips to take on leader Nvidia; plans new chip every year

HP reports increased computer sales with optimism rising for AI PCs

Topics :HPLaptopsMicrosoft Copilotartifical intelligenceTechnology

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story