HP launches EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops in India

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X: Details

The HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI PCs are powered by the Arm architecture-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips, which boasts an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) for processing artificial intelligence workloads – up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Leveraging the AI processing capabilities of the new chip, HP’s new range of AI PCs support the features offered by Microsoft as part of Copilot+ PC platform. These include live captions, co-create in paint and photos, and studio effects.

In addition to Microsoft’s AI tools, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X laptops get the company’s own AI companion service that HP said uses AI to optimise performance and bring AI tools locally on the device. Some of these features include Spotlight and Auto Framing for the built-in Poly Camera Pro.

HP said that the new AI PCs are designed for working professionals and freelancers, with sleek design and long-lasting battery life. The company claims that the new PCs offer up to 26 hours of battery life and weigh 1.3Kg.

HP EliteBook Ultra: Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100

Graphics: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno

Memory: 16GB RAM LPDDR5x

Storage: 1TB PCle Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

Display: 14-inch IPS, 2.2k resolution, 300nits, 100 per cent sRGB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 59Wh (3-cell)

Charging: 65W (Type-C)

Ports: 1 USB Type-C 40Gbps signalling rate, 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signalling rate, 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate, 1 stereo headphone/microphone combo jack

HP OmniBook X: Specifications