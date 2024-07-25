HP launches EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops in India
Priced at Rs 1,69,934 and Rs 1,39,999, both HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X are available in India on HP Online Store and HP World storesHarsh Shivam New Delhi
HP, the American PC brand, has launched its first laptops based on Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform in the Indian market. The HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI laptops, powered by the Qualcomm X Elite chips, boast artificial intelligence features that are limited to the Windows on Arm platform. Both devices are now available in India.
HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X: Price and availability
HP EliteBook Ultra: Rs 1,69,934
Colour: Atmospheric Blue
HP OmniBook X: Rs 1,39,999
Colour: Meteor Silver colour
Both HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X are now available for purchase on HP Online Store and offline at HP World stores.
HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X: Details
The HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI PCs are powered by the Arm architecture-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips, which boasts an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) for processing artificial intelligence workloads – up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Leveraging the AI processing capabilities of the new chip, HP’s new range of AI PCs support the features offered by Microsoft as part of Copilot+ PC platform. These include live captions, co-create in paint and photos, and studio effects.
In addition to Microsoft’s AI tools, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X laptops get the company’s own AI companion service that HP said uses AI to optimise performance and bring AI tools locally on the device. Some of these features include Spotlight and Auto Framing for the built-in Poly Camera Pro.
HP said that the new AI PCs are designed for working professionals and freelancers, with sleek design and long-lasting battery life. The company claims that the new PCs offer up to 26 hours of battery life and weigh 1.3Kg.
HP EliteBook Ultra: Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100
- Graphics: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno
- Memory: 16GB RAM LPDDR5x
- Storage: 1TB PCle Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
- Display: 14-inch IPS, 2.2k resolution, 300nits, 100 per cent sRGB
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- Battery: 59Wh (3-cell)
- Charging: 65W (Type-C)
- Ports: 1 USB Type-C 40Gbps signalling rate, 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signalling rate, 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate, 1 stereo headphone/microphone combo jack
HP OmniBook X: Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100
- Graphics: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno
- Memory: 16GB RAM LPDDR5x
- Storage: 1TB PCle Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
- Display: 14-inch IPS, 2.2k resolution, 300nits, 100 per cent sRGB, Corning Gorilla Glass
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
- Battery: 59Wh (3-cell)
- Charging: 65W (Type-C)
- Ports: 1 USB Type-A 10Gbps signalling rate, 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a), 1 USB Type-C 40Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a