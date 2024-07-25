Soon, you can play two games side-by-side on Google Play Games for PCs

Google is introducing new features to its Google Play Store on Android. One of the updates is focused on gaming. In an interesting development, Play Games users on PC will be allowed to run two games at once. Players can play a game in one window and another game on another screen. Google Play will let players jump back and forth from mobile to PC while making sure progress is not lost.

Soon, players will be able to watch progress bar in a game gradually tick away in one game while actively playing the other. This is useful for times when a player finds a game that they do not want to quit but also do not want to spend more money to upgrade. When the player wants to move over to another game, they can just toggle to the other game and all the controls will remain as it is even if playing with a gamepad. Both the games will keep running simultaneously. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google Play Games “Google Play Games on PC helps you play the games you love across more devices. You can start a mobile game on your commute, and then secure the win at home on your tablet or PC. With our new multi-game capabilities rolling out over the next few weeks, PC gamers can play multiple titles at the same time — actively competing in one, while keeping an eye on resources in another” Google has noted in its product updates about how they are evolving Google Play.

Some of the players might find this upgrade useful, especially while playing a two-player game or waiting for a remote opponent to respond. Furthermore, Google has added super weekly prizes to its Play Points reward program.

Play Games for PC was launched as a beta by Google in 2022.