Google Maps to allow direct booking of Metro tickets in Kochi, Chennai

Google Maps is set to launch a slew of new features, including direct metro ticket bookings in Chennai and Kochi, ‘flyover callout’ feature in 40 cities and ‘narrow road’ indicator for four-wheelers. Also, India will be the first country where the tech giant is set to rollout EV charging station pointers for two-wheelers.

It all comes a day after Apple Maps was made available on the web.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Starting this week, commuters in Chennai and Kochi will now be able to book metro tickets on Google Maps, a facility which will be powered by the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Namma Yatri.

“Now, when you search for public transport directions in these two cities, you’ll start seeing a new booking option for the metro leg of your trip. With a simple tap, you will be guided through the booking and payment process, powered by ONDC and Namma Yatri, eliminating the need to wait in line at the station,” said the company’s blog.

‘Flyover callout’ option

There have been complaints from Indian users about confusing navigation in the maps when it comes to distinction between flyovers and normal routes.

More From This Section

Google has tried to fix it by introducing ‘flyover callouts’ on the routes.

Starting this week, users will see flyover callouts in 40 cities across India for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler active navigation on Android apps and Android Auto.

“iOS and CarPlay support will be coming soon,” said the company.

AI to mark narrow roads

The tech giant is also working to fine-tune its existing routing algorithms to help four wheelers avoid narrow roads whenever possible, without significantly impacting travel time or distance. And for this, the firm is taking the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

In case taking a narrow road is unavoidable, users will be able to see clear callouts in Maps directions and navigation screens to get alerts about narrow sections on their route.

Miriam Daniel, VP & GM, Google Maps said, “From a custom-built AI approach for tackling narrow roads and flyovers, to powering sustainable journeys with EV charging stations, as well as enabling the biggest community of maps contributors to surface real-time road disruptions on the map, we’re excited to bring such helpful features to millions across the country. India truly is at the centre of our innovation, and we can’t wait to build the future of Maps right here.”





EV charging points: Get info on plug type & real time availability

The company in its update also announced that it will now provide information about EV charging stations, flyover alerts to commuters in India.

For EV charging stations, the company has collaborated with leading EV charging providers in India -- ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq -- to add information for over 8,000 charging stations.

Under the update, Google Maps will now provide information such as plug types (including those for two-wheelers) and real-time availability.





“For the first time we are launching EV charging stations for two-wheelers on Google Maps, and India is the first country to get this feature,” said the company.

“We’ve now built a new AI model, specifically for Indian roads that estimates road widths. It takes satellite imagery and combines it with street view imagery. And, also take inputs on road type, tree cover, and poles and drains,” said Lalitha Ramani, GM, Google Maps, India.

The company will roll out this feature on Android devices this week in eight cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.