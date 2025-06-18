British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. The company claims this is the most advanced chipset to be used in a Nothing smartphone to date.

Revealing the details in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis stated that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, combined with optimisations in Nothing OS, delivers a significant performance boost over the previous generation. According to internal testing, the Phone 3 offers up to 88 per cent better GPU performance, 33 per cent improved CPU output, and a 125 per cent jump in NPU efficiency for AI tasks compared to the Phone 2. The new chip is also expected to improve battery life and image processing.

ALSO READ: OpenAI brings image generation feature for all through ChatGPT on WhatsApp For the uninitiated, Nothing is hosting its “Come to Play” event on July 1, where the company will be launching the Nothing Phone 3 and its maiden over-ear headphones, dubbed the Nothing Headphone 1. Nothing 'Come to Play' event: Details Date: July 1

Time: 10:30 pm (IST)

Venue: London, UK

Product announcements: Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 Nothing Phone 3: What to expect At last month’s Android Show: I/O Edition, Nothing CEO Carl Pei gave a blurred preview of the Phone 3 and described it as the company’s first “true flagship.” He suggested that the device will feature a more premium design, likely incorporating materials such as metal and glass.

ALSO READ: Google unveils Safety Charter to boost user security and prevent fraud Subsequent reports have revealed that the smartphone may feature a triple rear camera set-up reminiscent of the Phone 3a Pro, along with the brand’s signature transparent rear panel. However, the familiar Glyph lighting system will likely be missing—consistent with Nothing’s earlier statement that it has "killed the Glyph Interface." Instead, the Phone 3 is expected to feature a dot-matrix display on the back, potentially enabling custom animations and interactive functions, similar to ASUS ROG phones. Nothing has also announced that the Phone 3 will be manufactured locally at its Chennai facility in India.