Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 18 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 18. Players can follow this step-by-step guide to redeem them

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Jun 18 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has made new redeem codes available for June 18, giving players the chance to claim various in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards can include cosmetic items like character skins, weapon designs, diamonds, and other temporary enhancements.
 
Since the codes have usage limits and expiry times, players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Below is a list of active codes along with steps on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for June 18 are:
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • MNBV34ASDFZX
  • LKJH67QWERTB
  • POIU90ZXCVNM
  • TREW23ASDFGH
  • YUIO56BNMLKJ
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mail. In the case of currencies like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately.
 
The available codes can unlock items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements for in-game customisation.
 
Each code is restricted to 500 redemptions per day and stays active for 12 hours, making early redemption advisable.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

