OpenAI brings image generation feature for all through ChatGPT on WhatsApp

The free image generation tool from ChatGPT is now available on WhatsApp in all regions where ChatGPT is supported, building on previous AI and memory features

The integration of ChatGPT on WhatsApp was announced by OpenAI in December 2024, where users could send a message to ChatGPT to get up-to-date answers | Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

OpenAI will make the image generation feature available for WhatsApp users as well, the company said.
 
“This is the same image generation tool available in the ChatGPT web and mobile apps, now integrated into WhatsApp. Image generation in WhatsApp is free to use and is now available everywhere ChatGPT in WhatsApp is supported,” the company said in a statement.
 
The integration of ChatGPT on WhatsApp was announced by OpenAI in December 2024, where users could send a message to ChatGPT to get up-to-date answers.
 
Earlier this year, in April, ChatGPT said it would start allowing users to search, compare and buy products in ChatGPT by giving users personalised recommendations for products, visual details of the product they are looking for, the price, as well as a direct link to buy it.
 
 
Before that, in February 2024, OpenAI said it was “testing the ability for ChatGPT to remember things you discuss to make future chats more helpful”. The idea, OpenAI had then said, was to save users “from having to repeat information” so that future conversations with the chatbot became more useful. The memory feature was rolled out to all users in September that year.
 
In an update on 10 April this year, OpenAI said that memory in ChatGPT was now comprehensive, as the LLM could, in addition to memories saved by users, also reference past conversations between the chatbot and the user to deliver more personalised responses.
 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

