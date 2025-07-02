Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to introduce unified security and privacy hub with One UI 8: Report

Samsung to introduce unified security and privacy hub with One UI 8: Report

Samsung released One UI 7 back in April, and now it is reportedly strengthening platform security with unified interface for privacy and security features that will be available with One UI 8

Samsung One UI 8 update
Samsung One UI 8 update (Image: Samsung)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Samsung appears to be working on a new privacy and security feature called “Alert Center”, which could debut in its upcoming One UI 8 software update. As reported by Android Authority, this centralised hub is designed to help users manage sensitive app permissions and device safety alerts more effectively, all in one place.
 
Unlike existing tools scattered across Android settings, such as the Privacy Dashboard or Google Play Protect, Samsung’s Alert Center will reportedly combine both privacy and security notifications in a streamlined and user-friendly interface. According to Android Authority, the feature was discovered in an internal One UI 8 build that revealed multiple code strings detailing its functionality.

Privacy alerts with app-level detail

As per Android Authority’s analysis, Alert Center will inform users when apps access sensitive information — like location, microphone, camera, contacts, or text messages — especially if those permissions are used excessively or in the background. The system will reportedly name specific apps in its warnings, such as “XYZ accessed your camera” or “ABC accessed your text messages in the background.”
 
It will also prompt users to review apps they’ve previously marked as “trusted,” in case those apps request additional permissions over time. 

Security alerts for real-world threats

Beyond privacy, Alert Center is also expected to function as an advanced security monitor. Android Authority notes that it may warn users about potential threats like:
  • Detection of malware through Google Play Protect or Samsung’s App Protection
  • Outdated security patches or system software
  • Suspicious activity in Google or Samsung accounts
  • Missing biometric protections (e.g., fingerprint or face unlock not set up)
  • Disabled location tracking, which can affect features like Find My Mobile
Several alerts may come with actionable buttons, such as “Go to Software Update” or “Go to App Protection,” making it easier for users to fix issues immediately without navigating complex settings.

Simplifying digital safety

According to Android Authority, Samsung’s Alert Center could offer a more proactive and consolidated approach than Google’s own Android tools. While much of this information is already available across Android settings, Alert Center’s goal appears to be about making privacy and security easier to understand and manage for the everyday smartphone user.
 
At the moment, it’s unclear when Samsung will officially roll out this feature, or which Galaxy devices will support it first. Since it was discovered in a pre-release build of One UI 8, we can expect more concrete details once Samsung begins beta testing the update publicly. Notably, One UI 7 update was released recently in April. 

Samsung One UI 7 update: Features

The One UI 7 update brought a cleaner home screen design and refreshed One UI widgets, creating a more unified visual experience. The Galaxy AI features introduced in this update include:
  • Now Bar: One UI 7 added live updates to the lock screen. With a quick swipe, users can view essential info—like workout stats or Galaxy Buds playback—without unlocking their device.
  • AI Select: While watching a video, users can access the Edge Panel, tap the 'AI Select' icon, and instantly save a section as a GIF.
  • Writing Assist: This tool makes it easy to summarise or auto-format selected text for better readability and quicker editing.
  • Drawing Assist: According to Samsung, this feature helps turn ideas into visuals using a mix of inputs, such as sketches, images, or written prompts.
  • Audio Eraser: This lets users isolate specific sounds and remove background noise from videos, making professional-style editing easier for everyday users.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

