Samsung to introduce unified security and privacy hub with One UI 8: Report

Samsung appears to be working on a new privacy and security feature called “Alert Center”, which could debut in its upcoming One UI 8 software update. As reported by Android Authority, this centralised hub is designed to help users manage sensitive app permissions and device safety alerts more effectively, all in one place.

Unlike existing tools scattered across Android settings, such as the Privacy Dashboard or Google Play Protect, Samsung’s Alert Center will reportedly combine both privacy and security notifications in a streamlined and user-friendly interface. According to Android Authority, the feature was discovered in an internal One UI 8 build that revealed multiple code strings detailing its functionality.

Privacy alerts with app-level detail As per Android Authority’s analysis, Alert Center will inform users when apps access sensitive information — like location, microphone, camera, contacts, or text messages — especially if those permissions are used excessively or in the background. The system will reportedly name specific apps in its warnings, such as “XYZ accessed your camera” or “ABC accessed your text messages in the background.” It will also prompt users to review apps they’ve previously marked as “trusted,” in case those apps request additional permissions over time. ALSO READ: Nothing Headphone 1 with KEF tuning launched in India: Check price, offers

Security alerts for real-world threats Beyond privacy, Alert Center is also expected to function as an advanced security monitor. Android Authority notes that it may warn users about potential threats like: Detection of malware through Google Play Protect or Samsung’s App Protection

Outdated security patches or system software

Suspicious activity in Google or Samsung accounts

Missing biometric protections (e.g., fingerprint or face unlock not set up)

Disabled location tracking, which can affect features like Find My Mobile Several alerts may come with actionable buttons, such as “Go to Software Update” or “Go to App Protection,” making it easier for users to fix issues immediately without navigating complex settings.

Simplifying digital safety According to Android Authority, Samsung’s Alert Center could offer a more proactive and consolidated approach than Google’s own Android tools. While much of this information is already available across Android settings, Alert Center’s goal appears to be about making privacy and security easier to understand and manage for the everyday smartphone user. At the moment, it’s unclear when Samsung will officially roll out this feature, or which Galaxy devices will support it first. Since it was discovered in a pre-release build of One UI 8, we can expect more concrete details once Samsung begins beta testing the update publicly. Notably, One UI 7 update was released recently in April.