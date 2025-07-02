Samsung to introduce unified security and privacy hub with One UI 8: Report

Privacy alerts with app-level detail
Security alerts for real-world threats
- Detection of malware through Google Play Protect or Samsung’s App Protection
- Outdated security patches or system software
- Suspicious activity in Google or Samsung accounts
- Missing biometric protections (e.g., fingerprint or face unlock not set up)
- Disabled location tracking, which can affect features like Find My Mobile
Simplifying digital safety
Samsung One UI 7 update: Features
- Now Bar: One UI 7 added live updates to the lock screen. With a quick swipe, users can view essential info—like workout stats or Galaxy Buds playback—without unlocking their device.
- AI Select: While watching a video, users can access the Edge Panel, tap the 'AI Select' icon, and instantly save a section as a GIF.
- Writing Assist: This tool makes it easy to summarise or auto-format selected text for better readability and quicker editing.
- Drawing Assist: According to Samsung, this feature helps turn ideas into visuals using a mix of inputs, such as sketches, images, or written prompts.
- Audio Eraser: This lets users isolate specific sounds and remove background noise from videos, making professional-style editing easier for everyday users.
