Meta introduces direct messaging in Threads, adds new features: Details

Meta rolls out direct messages and a Highlighter feature on Threads. The former allows users to have private, one-on-one conversations within the app

Threads' Direct messaging and Highlighter feature
Threads' Direct messaging and Highlighter feature (Image: Meta)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Meta’s Threads app has introduced two major updates, direct messaging and a new visual Highlighter feature, marking a significant step from an Instagram-linked service to a more independent social platform. The new direct messaging feature will allow users to engage in private, one-on-one conversations, while the Highlighter feature is designed to enhance content discovery by showcasing trending topics and notable perspectives.
 
These additions come as Threads approaches its second anniversary, following its initial launch on July 5, 2023. The new DMs and Highlighter features are rolling out globally today.

Threads: New features

Direct messaging

Meta has now added a direct messaging feature on Threads, allowing users to have private, one-on-one conversations within the app. When Threads launched two years ago, it lacked any built-in messaging feature, and users were directed to Instagram DMs for private communication. While Meta already offers direct messaging across its other platforms, this update brings Threads more in line with the broader Meta ecosystem.
 
Meta said that to ensure a safe experience, the feature is currently limited to users aged 18 and above, and only between followers or mutual Instagram followers.
 
Meta is also working on several new features for enhancing messaging experience on Threads. This includes:
  • Message controls: To manage who can send you messages, including non-followers, and view incoming messages in a dedicated requests folder.
  • Group messaging: To Connect with multiple people around a conversation.
  • Inbox filters: To organise your inbox to quickly find and respond to the messages that matter most.

Highlighter

Alongside DMs, Threads is also introducing a new visual Highlighter tool which focuses on surfacing trending topics and unique perspectives. Meta describes it as a way to "elevate and emphasise unique perspectives that lead to thoughtful conversations." These Highlighters will appear in key discovery areas within the app and will initially focus on marking trending conversations, with broader visibility planned for future updates.
 
According to an image shared by Meta in its blog post, the upcoming Highlighter feature will help users identify trending topics by marking them possibly in yellow with a “trending” label for easy visibility.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

