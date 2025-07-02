Meta introduces direct messaging in Threads, adds new features: Details

These additions come as Threads approaches its second anniversary, following its initial launch on July 5, 2023. The new DMs and Highlighter features are rolling out globally today.

Threads: New features

Direct messaging

Meta has now added a direct messaging feature on Threads, allowing users to have private, one-on-one conversations within the app. When Threads launched two years ago, it lacked any built-in messaging feature, and users were directed to Instagram DMs for private communication. While Meta already offers direct messaging across its other platforms, this update brings Threads more in line with the broader Meta ecosystem.

Meta said that to ensure a safe experience, the feature is currently limited to users aged 18 and above, and only between followers or mutual Instagram followers.

Meta is also working on several new features for enhancing messaging experience on Threads. This includes: