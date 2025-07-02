RailOne super app launched: How to book IRCTC tickets, track trains & more

RailOne – Unified experience for railway passengers
RailOne App: One app, multiple features
- Booking reserved and general tickets
- Live train tracking and coach position
- Onboard food ordering
- Parcel and cargo enquiries
- Access to R-Wallet for payments
- Lodging complaints via Rail Madad
How to get started with the RailOne app?
- Download it from the Play Store or App Store
- Register using a mobile number or log in with your Rail Connect or UTS credentials
- Browse features like ticket booking, train search, coach position, order food, parcel inquiry, and more
- The app interface is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, catering to both tech-savvy users and first-time digital passengers.
Indian Railways: Three major upgrades to train ticket booking in 2025
1. Advanced chart preparation (8 Hours before departure)
- Existing charting time is 4 hours before departure
- Now, charts will be prepared 8 hours in advance
- For trains departing before 2:00 PM, charts will be finalised at 9:00 PM the previous night
- This will help passengers know their waitlist status earlier and plan accordingly
2. Tatkal bookings are only for verified users
- Starting July 1, 2025, Tatkal tickets will only be available to verified users
- Verification will be done via OTP-based authentication
- Users must verify their identity using Aadhaar or DigiLocker documents
- Full rollout expected by the end of July 2025
3. Enhanced reservation system (Coming December 2025)
- Being developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems)
- System capacity to increase tenfold
- Able to handle 150,000 reservations per minute
- Capable of processing 4 million enquiries per minute
- Support for a multilingual user interface
- Special booking features for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities), students, and patients
Final Thoughts
