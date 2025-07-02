RailOne super app launched: How to book IRCTC tickets, track trains & more

In a move to make train travel more seamless and user-friendly, Indian Railways has introduced a new “SuperApp” called RailOne. This all-in-one platform consolidates all railway services into a single app, aiming to simplify travel for India’s 7 billion annual railway passengers.

The RailOne app offers a unified solution for all your travel needs. Available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the app enables users to easily book tickets, order food on board, check train status, track PNR status, and more—all within one interface.

RailOne – Unified experience for railway passengers

For years, train travellers, particularly those from rural or semi-urban regions, have been using multiple apps to manage bookings, check live train updates, and lodge complaints. The RailOne app eliminates that complexity by offering a single sign-on feature. This allows users to access all key services without logging into different platforms repeatedly.

“This app brings together services previously available on multiple Indian Railways apps into a single, easy-to-use interface,” said the Ministry of Railways at the launch. The app uses an OTP-based single sign-in system for quick and secure access. RailOne App: One app, multiple features RailOne is a rebranded and upgraded version of the SwaRail App, which was rolled out a month ago. Since then, the app has already seen over 1 lakh downloads on the Play Store. Key features of the RailOne app include: Booking reserved and general tickets

Live train tracking and coach position

Onboard food ordering

Parcel and cargo enquiries

Access to R-Wallet for payments

Lodging complaints via Rail Madad The app also includes a “Do You Know” trivia section that provides interesting facts about Indian Railways, such as details about the first passenger train or India’s longest railway route. Users can select between Hindi and English as their preferred language for app usage.

How to get started with the RailOne app? Here are the simple steps to use the RailOne app: Download it from the Play Store or App Store

Register using a mobile number or log in with your Rail Connect or UTS credentials

Browse features like ticket booking, train search, coach position, order food, parcel inquiry, and more

The app interface is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, catering to both tech-savvy users and first-time digital passengers. Indian Railways: Three major upgrades to train ticket booking in 2025 Along with the RailOne launch, Indian Railways is also upgrading its ticketing and reservation system with three major reforms to enhance efficiency and passenger convenience: