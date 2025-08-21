Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL: The Pro duo pack the best of Google, Android, Tensor

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL: What is new
Tensor G5:
Android 16 and Gemini:
- Magic Cue: A personalised intelligence feature that proactively shows suggestions across the system. During the launch demo, it pulled flight details directly from tickets to suggest an appropriate reply to a message about travel plans. Importantly, all of this processing happens on-device to ensure user privacy.
- Camera Coach: Using Gemini AI, this feature scans the scene through the camera’s viewfinder and offers real-time guidance, including optimal angles and lighting tips.
- Auto Best Take: This function analyses similar photos, then combines the best details from each shot — such as faces and expressions — into a single frame so that everyone looks their best.
Pixelsnap:
Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL: Pricing
- Pixel 10 Pro (16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 1,09,999
- Pixel 10 Pro XL(16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 1,24,999
Pixel 10 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua display, 1280x2856 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 42MP (AF)
- Battery: 4870mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
Pixel 10 Pro XL: Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 1344x2992 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 42MP (AF)
- Battery: 4200mAh
- Charging: 45W wired, 25W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2 25W)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
