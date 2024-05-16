Pixel 8a: Google rolls out software update packed with a new AI feature

Google has started rolling out a software update to the Pixel 8 that brings Android security patch for May, but most importantly a new AI feature. Like its elder siblings in the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8a now has a built-in AI wallpaper feature that allows the users to generate background using pre-set prompts – can personalise by inputting themes and keywords.

Besides the AI wallpaper feature, the software update brings bug fixes and improves overall performance that brings the Pixel 8a closer to other models in its series. For reference, the Pixel 8a was announced on May 7 and is a new addition to the Pixel 8 lineup. It boots Android 14 operating system, and Google has committed seven years of updates encompassing OS, security patches, and feature drops.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The maiden software update is 189MB in size, but takes some time to install. It is also said to improve the phone’s security and brings safeguards to protect the device against potential susceptibilities.

Google Pixel 8a comes with select AI features, which were earlier exclusive to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These include Google’s gesture-drive Circle to search, Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser. Other features include Super Res Zoom (up to 8x), Magic Eraser, Night Shift and Photo Unblur.

Google Pixel 8a: Specifications