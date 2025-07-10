Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series in India

Samsung has kicked off pre-bookings for its newly launched Galaxy Z7 series – Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE – alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic smartwatches. All devices will go on general sale in India starting July 25. Here are the details:
Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price and variants
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,74,999
- 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,86,999
- 16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,10,999
- Colours: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, Mint (Samsung exclusive)
Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price and variants
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,09,999
- 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,21,999
- Colours: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jet Black, Mint (Samsung exclusive)
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price and variants
- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 89,999
- 8GB + 256GB: Rs 95,999
- Colours: Black, White
Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price and variants
Galaxy Watch 8:
- 40mm (Bluetooth): Rs 32,999
- 40mm (LTE): Rs 36,999
- 44mm (Bluetooth): Rs 35,999
- 44mm (LTE): Rs 39,999
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic:
- 47mm (Bluetooth): Rs 46,999
- 47mm (LTE): Rs 50,999
Pre-booking offers
Free storage upgrade:
- Flip 7 and Fold 7 buyers can get the 512GB model at the 256GB price
- Flip 7 FE buyers can get the 256GB model at the 128GB price
Bundle deals
Also Read
- Up to Rs 15,000 off on Galaxy Watch 8 series with pre-booked smartphones
No-interest EMI options
- Fold 7: From Rs 14,583.24 per month
- Flip 7: From Rs 9,166.58 per month
- Flip 7 FE: From Rs 7,499.91 per month
Smartwatch offers
- Watch 8: Rs 9,000 discount on select bank cards
- Watch 8 Classic: Rs 12,000 discount on select bank cards
- No-cost EMI up to 18 months
Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specifications
- Main display: 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- Cover screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- Cameras: 200MP + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 10MP (telephoto) | 10MP + 10MP (front)
- Battery: 4,400mAh
- Durability: Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (cover), Victus 2 (back), IP48
- OS: Android 16, One UI 8
- Weight: 215g | Thickness: 4.2mm (unfolded)
Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specifications
- Main display: 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- Cover screen: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
- Processor: Exynos 2500
- Cameras: 50MP + 12MP (rear) | 10MP (front)
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Durability: Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48
- OS: Android 16, One UI 8
- Weight: 188g | Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded)
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specifications
- Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- Cover screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- Cameras: 50MP + 12MP (rear) | 10MP (front)
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Durability: Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48
- OS: Android 16, One UI 8
- Weight: 187g | Thickness: 6.9mm (unfolded)
Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications
- Sizes: 40mm / 44mm
- Display: 1.34-inch or 1.47-inch Super AMOLED (Sapphire Crystal)
- Processor: Exynos W1000 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32GB
- Battery: 325mAh (40mm) / 435mAh (44mm)
- OS: WearOS 6, One UI 8 Watch
- Durability: 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Specifications
- Size: 47mm
- Display: 1.34-inch Super AMOLED (Sapphire Crystal)
- Processor: Exynos W1000 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB
- Battery: 445mAh
- OS: WearOS 6, One UI 8 Watch
- Durability: 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H