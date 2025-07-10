Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series in India

Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8 series now up for pre-booking in India with limited-period discounts, EMI offers, and bundled deals ahead of July 25 availability

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has kicked off pre-bookings for its newly launched Galaxy Z7 series – Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE – alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic smartwatches. All devices will go on general sale in India starting July 25. Here are the details:

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price and variants

  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,74,999
  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,86,999
  • 16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,10,999
  • Colours: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, Mint (Samsung exclusive)
ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE: See pictures here 

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price and variants

  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,09,999
  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,21,999
  • Colours: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jet Black, Mint (Samsung exclusive)

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price and variants

  • 8GB + 128GB: Rs 89,999
  • 8GB + 256GB: Rs 95,999
  • Colours: Black, White

Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price and variants

Galaxy Watch 8:
 
  • 40mm (Bluetooth): Rs 32,999
  • 40mm (LTE): Rs 36,999
  • 44mm (Bluetooth): Rs 35,999
  • 44mm (LTE): Rs 39,999
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic:
  • 47mm (Bluetooth): Rs 46,999
  • 47mm (LTE): Rs 50,999
ALSO READ: Affordable foldables to Galaxy AI behind paywall: Here's what Samsung says

Pre-booking offers

Free storage upgrade:
  • Flip 7 and Fold 7 buyers can get the 512GB model at the 256GB price
  • Flip 7 FE buyers can get the 256GB model at the 128GB price
Bundle deals

  • Up to Rs 15,000 off on Galaxy Watch 8 series with pre-booked smartphones
No-interest EMI options
  • Fold 7: From Rs 14,583.24 per month
  • Flip 7: From Rs 9,166.58 per month
  • Flip 7 FE: From Rs 7,499.91 per month
Smartwatch offers
  • Watch 8: Rs 9,000 discount on select bank cards
  • Watch 8 Classic: Rs 12,000 discount on select bank cards
  • No-cost EMI up to 18 months

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specifications

  • Main display: 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
  • Cover screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • Cameras: 200MP + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 10MP (telephoto) | 10MP + 10MP (front)
  • Battery: 4,400mAh
  • Durability: Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (cover), Victus 2 (back), IP48
  • OS: Android 16, One UI 8
  • Weight: 215g | Thickness: 4.2mm (unfolded)

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specifications

  • Main display: 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
  • Cover screen: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Exynos 2500
  • Cameras: 50MP + 12MP (rear) | 10MP (front)
  • Battery: 4,300mAh
  • Durability: Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48
  • OS: Android 16, One UI 8
  • Weight: 188g | Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded)

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specifications

  • Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
  • Cover screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • Cameras: 50MP + 12MP (rear) | 10MP (front)
  • Battery: 4,300mAh
  • Durability: Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48
  • OS: Android 16, One UI 8
  • Weight: 187g | Thickness: 6.9mm (unfolded)

Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications

  • Sizes: 40mm / 44mm
  • Display: 1.34-inch or 1.47-inch Super AMOLED (Sapphire Crystal)
  • Processor: Exynos W1000 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32GB
  • Battery: 325mAh (40mm) / 435mAh (44mm)
  • OS: WearOS 6, One UI 8 Watch
  • Durability: 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Specifications

  • Size: 47mm
  • Display: 1.34-inch Super AMOLED (Sapphire Crystal)
  • Processor: Exynos W1000 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB
  • Battery: 445mAh
  • OS: WearOS 6, One UI 8 Watch
  • Durability: 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

