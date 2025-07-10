Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI may launch its own AI web browser with agentic capabilities soon

OpenAI may launch its own AI web browser with agentic capabilities soon

Set to launch by July-end, OpenAI's new browser will reportedly feature native AI integration and task automation for a smarter, more intuitive web experience

Open AI

Open AI (Reuters)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI is expected to introduce its own AI-driven web browser by the end of July, according to a report from 9To5Google, citing Reuters. Instead of integrating AI via add-on extensions, the anticipated OpenAI’s browser will reportedly have artificial intelligence integrated directly into its core. This means users could perform tasks by simply instructing the browser — such as booking tickets, summarising web pages, or managing everyday activities — without navigating manually.
 
While detailed technical specifications are still unknown, the overall concept points to an AI-first design philosophy. This setup could allow OpenAI to gather user data more directly — similar to how Google leverages data through Chrome — to further refine its AI services. The report adds that the browser may retain user interactions within a built-in ChatGPT-style interface, reducing the need to visit external websites for many tasks.  ALSO READ: Affordable foldables to Galaxy AI behind paywall: Here's what Samsung says 
 
Although the upcoming browser is likely to include standard features similar to those in Chrome or Safari, its main differentiator will be the seamless AI integration. Embedding AI at the browser’s core — rather than relying on plug-ins or extensions — could unlock entirely new ways to improve Browse efficiency and user engagement.
 
The browser's expected release also comes at a strategic moment, following Apple’s unveiling of major Safari enhancements with iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe, as well as speculation about an expanded partnership between Apple and OpenAI. Meanwhile, Google continues to face growing regulatory pressure surrounding its Chrome platform.
OpenAI already offers access to real-time web results through ChatGPT. However, the upcoming browser is expected to be a separate product, aimed at delivering a fully AI-native web experience — distinct from the chatbot interface of ChatGPT.

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series in India

Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India

Affordable foldables to Galaxy AI behind paywall: Here's what Samsung says

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 10 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

artificial intelligence

Can China compete against US in AI talent war with homegrown minds?

Sabih Khan, Apple COO

Meet Sabih Khan, Apple's Indian-origin exec just named its new COO

Topics : artifical intelligence google search results website search engines Google search engine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon