PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo, interacts with startups
Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo here.
He also interacted with startups participating in the expo. The prime minister visited various stalls and spoke with the companies participating in the expo.
Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem.
Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments, and international partners.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 6:49 PM IST