PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo, interacts with startups

Narendra Modi
File Photo: Narendra Modi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 6:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo here.

He also interacted with startups participating in the expo. The prime minister visited various stalls and spoke with the companies participating in the expo.

Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem.

Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments, and international partners.

Topics :Narendra ModiArtificial intelligenceIndia AI Impact SummitTechnology

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

