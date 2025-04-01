Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google might revamp Photos app with streamlined interface: What to expect

Google might revamp Photos app with streamlined interface: What to expect

Reportedly, the new design for the Photos app looks more contemporary with some visual tweaks and revamped user interface elements

Google Photos

Google Photos(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google might be working on redesigning the Photos app. According to a report by Android Authority, a user received a Google Survey link in which he was asked to rate which Google Photos app’s design was better. Two images were shared in the survey; the left side featured the current existing user interface in Google Photos, and the right side featured a redesigned version of the same. The pictures showed notable changes.
 
As per the pictures shared by Android Authority, the new design looks more contemporary, with some fresh visual tweaks and updated UI elements. Notably, Google Photos' homepage has remained largely unchanged for a long time, so it is possible that the US technology company might be looking to change things up a bit.
 
 
Key changes in Google Photos
 
The key changes that were observed in the image shared by the consumer technology news platform included rounded corners for photos, a floating bottom bar, rebranding of the Google Photos logo, and more.

Here are the details:
 
Corners rounded for photos in the gallery: The images that would appear in the photo grid may soon feature rounded corners, giving the layout a softer feel.
Floating bottom bar: The new ‘Search or ask’ bar is paired with a squircle-shaped button, which might appear on the right side. This is expected to act as a shortcut to the ‘Collections’ page.
Rebranding of the logo: The name ‘Google Photos’, which currently appears on the top left side of the screen, is seen to be replaced by a more subtle app icon in the picture.
New icons and text adjustments: Lastly, the filter and select icons have also been redesigned, and the text alignment in the “Memories” section has been changed.
 
It is to be noted that this has not yet been confirmed by Google officially but, with the surfacing of this survey, it appears as if the company is actively testing a more modern and streamlined UI for the app.
 

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

