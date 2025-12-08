POCO C85 5G set to launch in India on December 9: Check specs and features

According to Flipkart listing, the POCO C85 5G will sport a 6.9-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution and up to 810 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will measure 7.99mm in thickness. The Flipkart listing also highlights that the display will carry TUV certifications for Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian protection. The POCO C85 5G smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity paired with up to 16GB RAM, including virtual RAM of up to 8GB.

The smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and 10W reverse charging support. POCO claims the battery is tuned for extended usage, giving more than two days of battery life. As per the company, it can deliver over 29 hours of social media usage, more than 16 hours of Instagram Reels scrolling, over 106 hours of music playback, and around 23 hours of WhatsApp messaging.

For photography, the POCO C85 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. At the front, the smartphone will feature an 8MP camera. The smartphone is also expected to ship with Android 16 out of the box.