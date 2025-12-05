Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola's ultra-thin Edge 70 to launch in India soon: Expected specs, more

Motorola's ultra-thin Edge 70 to launch in India soon: Expected specs, more

The Motorola Edge 70 smartphone which is set to launch in India soon will feature a 5.99mm thin profile, competing with the iPhone Air and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Motorola Edge 70
Motorola Edge 70 (Image: Motorola)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
After its global unveiling last month, Motorola’s ultra-slim Edge 70 has been confirmed to launch in India soon. According to the company, the Edge 70 will feature a 5.99mm side profile, joining the likes of Apple’s iPhone Air (5.64mm) and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm) in the ultra-thin design category.
 
A dedicated Flipkart microsite is now live, confirming the phone’s slim profile while keeping most other specifications undisclosed. However, the Indian variant is expected to align closely with the global model, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. Here’s what to expect:

Motorola Edge 70: What to expect

The Motorola Edge 70, launched globally, sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The smartphone features a metal frame and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, the handset includes 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. 
 
For cameras, the smartphone features dual 50MP main and ultra-wide sensors on the rear. At the front, it includes a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. The main camera supports 4K video recording.
 
The device packs a 4,800mAh battery, supporting 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
 
The Motorola Edge 70 runs Android 16-based Hello UI and includes built-in AI features. The smartphone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. 
 
Motorola Edge 70: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED, HDR10+, 2712 x 1220 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP Ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 4800mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired, 15W wireless
  • OS: Android 16-based Hello UI
  • Protection: IP68, IP69, MIL-STD-810H, Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Thickness: 5.99mm
  • Weight: 159g

Topics :Tech NewsMotorola phonesMotorola India

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

