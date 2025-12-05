Motorola's ultra-thin Edge 70 to launch in India soon: Expected specs, more

After its global unveiling last month, Motorola ’s ultra-slim Edge 70 has been confirmed to launch in India soon. According to the company, the Edge 70 will feature a 5.99mm side profile, joining the likes of Apple’s iPhone Air (5.64mm) and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm) in the ultra-thin design category.

A dedicated Flipkart microsite is now live, confirming the phone’s slim profile while keeping most other specifications undisclosed. However, the Indian variant is expected to align closely with the global model, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. Here’s what to expect:

Motorola Edge 70: What to expect

ALSO READ: Microsoft Store Awards 2025: Perplexity, ChatGPT, Notion among winners The Motorola Edge 70, launched globally, sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The smartphone features a metal frame and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, the handset includes 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

For cameras, the smartphone features dual 50MP main and ultra-wide sensors on the rear. At the front, it includes a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. The main camera supports 4K video recording. The device packs a 4,800mAh battery, supporting 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. ALSO READ: HMD 100, 101 feature phones launched around Rs 1000: Check what it offers The Motorola Edge 70 runs Android 16-based Hello UI and includes built-in AI features. The smartphone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. Motorola Edge 70: Expected specifications