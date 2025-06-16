Home / Technology / Tech News / POCO F7 with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 may launch in India soon

POCO F7 with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 may launch in India soon

POCO F7 is expected to launch in India later this month with a 7,550mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 50MP camera, and 90W fast charging

POCO F6
POCO F6
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
POCO is likely preparing to launch its flagship, the POCO F7, in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has teased a new smartphone featuring a massive 7,550 mAh battery on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, indicating that the device in question is the upcoming F7. The smartphone has previously surfaced on several benchmark platforms, including Geekbench, and has been reported to feature similar battery specifications.
 
The POCO F7 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which was launched in China earlier this year. Industry reports suggest a launch window sometime in the third or fourth week of June.
 

POCO F7: What to expect

As per the teaser, the POCO F7 will come with a 7,550mAh battery—likely the largest battery ever on a commercially available smartphone. According to a report by GizmoChina, the battery is rated to last up to 2.18 days on moderate use and retain 80 per cent health even after 1,600 charging cycles. The device is expected to support 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.
 
The phone could launch in at least two colour options. One variant is expected to feature a solid black finish with a pill-shaped dual-camera module, a vertical LED strip, and POCO branding on the bottom left. The other version might offer a dual-tone finish in black or silver with branding placed on the bottom right. POCO may also introduce a special edition version tailored for the Indian market.
 
In terms of hardware, the POCO F7 is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the F7 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it may house a 20MP selfie camera suitable for video calls and content creation.
 

POCO F7: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate 
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip
  • RAM: 12GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: up to 512GB 
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
  • Front: 20MP
  • Battery: 7550mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging, 22.5W reverse charging

Topics :POCO smartphone buyers in India Chinese smartphones

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

