POCO F7 with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 may launch in India soon

As per the teaser, the POCO F7 will come with a 7,550mAh battery—likely the largest battery ever on a commercially available smartphone. According to a report by GizmoChina, the battery is rated to last up to 2.18 days on moderate use and retain 80 per cent health even after 1,600 charging cycles. The device is expected to support 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

The phone could launch in at least two colour options. One variant is expected to feature a solid black finish with a pill-shaped dual-camera module, a vertical LED strip, and POCO branding on the bottom left. The other version might offer a dual-tone finish in black or silver with branding placed on the bottom right. POCO may also introduce a special edition version tailored for the Indian market.