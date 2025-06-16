Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google expands 'AI Audio Overviews' feature to Search: Here's how it works

Google expands 'AI Audio Overviews' feature to Search: Here's how it works

Google is testing AI-generated audio summaries in Search, offering playback tools, source links, and feedback options through its Labs programme

Google Audio Overviews in Search new feature Labs testing experimenting

Google AI Audio Overviews in Search (Image: Google)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is expanding its Audio Overviews feature – previously available in NotebookLM and the Gemini app – to Search through a new experiment in Google Labs. The tool turns complex written content into brief, conversational audio summaries, designed to make information more accessible.
 
The AI-generated overviews go beyond user-inputted queries. Google supplements results with additional sources to create a more comprehensive summary and includes links to the original content for users to explore further.
 
In a blog post announcing the update, Google said:
 
“We’re launching a new Search experiment in Labs – Audio Overviews, which uses our latest Gemini models to generate quick, conversational audio overviews for certain search queries.”
 

Also Read

Moto Tag

Moto Tag gets UWB support, first on Google's Find Hub: What this means

Google

Global Google outage hits Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat; services restored

Meta

Meta hires AI talent from Google, Sesame to build superintelligence team

Google app

Google rolls out buyout offers in US teams as AI spending takes priority

ASML

How maker of 'most complex human machine' is navigating trade disputes?

How Google’s AI Audio Overviews work in Search

The feature is currently live for select users in Google Labs, the company’s platform for testing experimental tools.
 
When available, users will see an option to generate an audio overview for certain search queries – particularly those where a summary may be helpful. Once initiated, a basic audio player launches with the following features:
  • Play/pause, volume control, and playback speed
  • Source links to view original content used in the overview
  • Feedback options with thumbs up/down to rate the summary or overall feature
This feature helps streamline search experiences by offering a podcast-like summary of complex topics, allowing users to consume information hands-free.
In related news, Google has started rolling out the Android 16 update to eligible Pixel smartphones. First previewed last month at its inaugural Android Show: I/O Edition, the update introduces several new features including live updates, the Pixel VIPs widget, deeper Gemini integration, and more.
 
According to Google, Android 16 sets the stage for the broader adoption of its new Material 3 Expressive design language. However, most of the visual changes tied to this new design approach are not yet live in this release.

More From This Section

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26: Apple will let apps like Spotify access this new Music app feature

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 16 redeem codes to win rewards and more

Neuralink

Neuralink device Blindsight helps monkey see something that's not there

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

AI experts divided over Apple's research on large reasoning model accuracy

Scale CEO and co-founder Alexandr Wang

Meet Alexandr Wang, Meta $15 billion bet to catch up in global AI race

Topics : Google Gemini AI Google Search

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon