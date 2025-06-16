Google expands 'AI Audio Overviews' feature to Search: Here's how it works

Google is expanding its Audio Overviews feature – previously available in NotebookLM and the Gemini app – to Search through a new experiment in Google Labs. The tool turns complex written content into brief, conversational audio summaries, designed to make information more accessible.
The AI-generated overviews go beyond user-inputted queries. Google supplements results with additional sources to create a more comprehensive summary and includes links to the original content for users to explore further.
In a blog post announcing the update, Google said:
“We’re launching a new Search experiment in Labs – Audio Overviews, which uses our latest Gemini models to generate quick, conversational audio overviews for certain search queries.”
How Google’s AI Audio Overviews work in Search
The feature is currently live for select users in Google Labs, the company’s platform for testing experimental tools.
When available, users will see an option to generate an audio overview for certain search queries – particularly those where a summary may be helpful. Once initiated, a basic audio player launches with the following features:
- Play/pause, volume control, and playback speed
- Source links to view original content used in the overview
- Feedback options with thumbs up/down to rate the summary or overall feature
This feature helps streamline search experiences by offering a podcast-like summary of complex topics, allowing users to consume information hands-free.
