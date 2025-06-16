Home / Technology / Tech News / Google expands 'AI Audio Overviews' feature to Search: Here's how it works

Google expands 'AI Audio Overviews' feature to Search: Here's how it works

Google is testing AI-generated audio summaries in Search, offering playback tools, source links, and feedback options through its Labs programme

Google Audio Overviews in Search
Google AI Audio Overviews in Search (Image: Google)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Google is expanding its Audio Overviews feature – previously available in NotebookLM and the Gemini app – to Search through a new experiment in Google Labs. The tool turns complex written content into brief, conversational audio summaries, designed to make information more accessible.
 
The AI-generated overviews go beyond user-inputted queries. Google supplements results with additional sources to create a more comprehensive summary and includes links to the original content for users to explore further.
 
In a blog post announcing the update, Google said:
 
“We’re launching a new Search experiment in Labs – Audio Overviews, which uses our latest Gemini models to generate quick, conversational audio overviews for certain search queries.”

How Google’s AI Audio Overviews work in Search

The feature is currently live for select users in Google Labs, the company’s platform for testing experimental tools.
 
When available, users will see an option to generate an audio overview for certain search queries – particularly those where a summary may be helpful. Once initiated, a basic audio player launches with the following features:
  • Play/pause, volume control, and playback speed
  • Source links to view original content used in the overview
  • Feedback options with thumbs up/down to rate the summary or overall feature
This feature helps streamline search experiences by offering a podcast-like summary of complex topics, allowing users to consume information hands-free.
In related news, Google has started rolling out the Android 16 update to eligible Pixel smartphones. First previewed last month at its inaugural Android Show: I/O Edition, the update introduces several new features including live updates, the Pixel VIPs widget, deeper Gemini integration, and more.
 
According to Google, Android 16 sets the stage for the broader adoption of its new Material 3 Expressive design language. However, most of the visual changes tied to this new design approach are not yet live in this release.

Topics :GoogleGemini AIGoogle Search

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

