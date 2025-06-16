iOS 26: Apple will let apps like Spotify access this new Music app feature

Apple previewed iOS 26, the latest platform update for iPhones, at its WWDC25 keynote, unveiling new features including full-screen animated artwork on the Lock Screen when music is playing. While the feature was showcased using Apple Music, Apple is extending support to third-party music apps such as Spotify. To enable this, Apple has introduced a new application programming interface (API) called MPMediaItemAnimatedArtwork. According to the company, the API will allow developers to provide animated video clips to display on the Lock Screen while audio content is playing. While this will work by default for Apple Music, implementation will remain optional for third-party developers.
The feature will not be limited to music streaming services either—it will also support audiobook and podcast apps. Although no third-party developer has confirmed integration yet, more announcements are expected closer to the public release of iOS 26.
Currently, iOS 26 is available through the Apple Developer Programme, with a public beta expected in the coming weeks. The update will roll out to all supported iPhones later this year as a free software update.
iOS 26: What is new
iOS 26 brings a major redesign under Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language, with semi-transparent menus, dynamic shimmer effects, and redesigned UI elements. Lock Screen and Home Screen now support new customisation options including “clear look” widgets and dynamic clock placement that adapts to your wallpaper. A new spatial effect adds subtle depth to wallpapers.
Also Read
Key updates across native apps include:
- Messages: AI-powered live translation, the ability to screen unknown senders, custom chat backgrounds, and in-chat polling for group messages.
- Apple Music: Adds support for full-screen animated Lock Screen art and real-time lyrics translation.
- Phone and Camera apps: Redesigned interfaces with simplified layouts, new tools like Call Screening and Hold Assist.
- Safari and Maps: Safari gets a translucent UI makeover, while Apple Maps adds a new “Visited Places” section and intelligent route recommendations.