POCO F7 may launch soon with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Details

POCO F7 may launch soon with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Details

Reportedly, the POCO F7 will feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K resolution display and sport a dual camera set-up at the rear with a 50MP main sensor

Sweta Kumari
Jun 13 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

POCO is reportedly going to launch its F7 smartphone in India. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has surfaced on several benchmark platforms including Geekbench, as reported by FoneArena. The smartphone is also said to have received IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) certification last month. POCO F7 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 system-on-chip (SoC) coupled with 12GB of RAM.
 
POCO F7 is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro which was launched in China in April. Apart from the design, the POCO F7 smartphone is likely to share similar specifications. 
 

POCO F7: What to expect

According to the report, the POCO F7 is expected to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with sleek bezels. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 system-on-chip (SoC) coupled with a 12GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.
 
For camera optics, the smartphone is likely to feature a dual camera set-up featuring a 50MP primary camera accompanied with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The smartphone is expected to pack a 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired charging.
 
For reference, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, on which the POCO F7 is said to be based on, sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50MP main camera, and a 20MP front camera. It runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2. 

POCO F7: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip
  • RAM: 12GB 
  • Storage: up to 512GB 
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary+ 8MP ultrawide
  • Battery: 7550mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
 

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

