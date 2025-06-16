iOS 26: Apple will let apps like Spotify access this new Music app feature

The feature will not be limited to music streaming services either—it will also support audiobook and podcast apps. Although no third-party developer has confirmed integration yet, more announcements are expected closer to the public release of iOS 26

Currently, iOS 26 is available through the Apple Developer Programme, with a public beta expected in the coming weeks. The update will roll out to all supported iPhones later this year as a free software update.

iOS 26: What is new

iOS 26 brings a major redesign under Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language, with semi-transparent menus, dynamic shimmer effects, and redesigned UI elements. Lock Screen and Home Screen now support new customisation options including “clear look” widgets and dynamic clock placement that adapts to your wallpaper. A new spatial effect adds subtle depth to wallpapers.