Post to the past: Instagram tests in beta backdated post scheduling feature

Meta is reportedly working on a new back-dated post feature for its social media platform Instagram. According to a report by Android Authority, citing analyst Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram might soon let users post a picture on a specific date in the past.

According to Paluzzi, there is a new “Post to the past” option available on the post preview menu on Instagram. In a screenshot shared by Paluzzi on X (formerly Twitter), the option appears right below the “Post directly to profile” button. The post to the past feature on Instagram is accompanied by a calendar icon that suggests scheduling options for backdated posts.

#Instagram is working on the ability to post to the past ???? — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 14, 2024

The option is currently available to select users, and it is unknown whether it works or not. According to reports, it is entirely possible that the company may not release the feature to the public due to the repercussions it might have. If the feature does become available, it will likely have an indication that the post has been backdated.

Earlier this month, Instagram added new messaging features including an option to edit sent messages. With the changes now available on both Android and iOS apps, a user can edit a message up to 15 minutes after sending.

To make changes to the message, the user has to hold the message and then select the “Edit” option from the drop down menu. This will open the message in the chatbox where the user can make changes and send it again. Upon resending the message, the original message will be replaced with the new one. Other notable changes include pinning chats on top of the inbox, disabling read receipts and saving stickers from conversations.